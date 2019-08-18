You are here

  • Home
  • Gibraltar rejects US request to seize Iranian tanker now called ‘Adrian Darya-1’
﻿

Gibraltar rejects US request to seize Iranian tanker now called ‘Adrian Darya-1’

The Iranian flag flies at oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as sits anchored in the Strait of Gibraltar on Sunday, August 18, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Gibraltar rejects US request to seize Iranian tanker now called ‘Adrian Darya-1’

  • British Royal Marines seized the vessel in Gibraltar in July on suspicion that it was carrying oil to Syria
  • Gibraltar lifted a detention order on the vessel on Thursday but its fate was further complicated by the US
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

GIBRALTAR: Gibraltar refused a US request to seize the Iranian tanker Grace 1 on Sunday, saying it was unable to comply because it was bound by European Union law.

A federal court in Washington on Friday issued a warrant for the seizure of the tanker, the oil it carries and nearly $1 million. British Royal Marines had detained the vessel in Gibraltar in July on suspicion that it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.

"The Central Authority's inability to seek the Orders requested is a result of the operation of European Union law and the differences in the sanctions regimes applicable to Iran in the EU and the US," a Gibraltar government statement said.

"The EU sanctions regime against Iran – which is applicable in Gibraltar - is much narrower than that applicable in the US."

The tanker raised an Iranian flag and and had a new name painted on its side, Reuters images of the stationary vessel filmed off Gibraltar showed on Sunday.

The Iranian tanker caught in a stand-off between Tehran and the West is expected to leave Gibraltar on Sunday night, Iran's ambassador to Britain tweeted on Sunday. 

"The vessel is expected to leave tonight," envoy Hamid Baeidinejad said on Twitter, adding that two engineering teams had been flown to Gibraltar.

Video footage and photographs showed the tanker flying the red, green and white flag of Iran and bearing the new name of ‘Adrian Darya-1’ painted in white on its hull. Its previous name, ‘Grace 1’, had been painted over. The vessel’s anchor was still down.

The Grace 1 had originally flown the Panamian flag but Panama’s Maritime Authority said in July that the vessel had been de-listed after an alert that indicated the ship had participated in or was linked to terrorism financing.

Gibraltar lifted a detention order on the vessel on Thursday but its fate was further complicated by the United States, which made a last-ditch legal appeal to hold it.

The initial impounding of the Grace 1 kicked off a sequence of events that saw Tehran seize a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf two weeks later, heightening tension on a vital international oil shipping route.

That tanker, the Stena Impero, is still detained.

The two vessels have since become pawns in a bigger game, feeding into wider hostilities since the United States last year pulled out of an international agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program, and reimposed economic sanctions.

Topics: shipping grace 1 Iran Iran tensions Gibraltar EU Syria oil tanker

Related

0
World
Iran tanker Grace 1 shifts position but still at anchor off Gibraltar
0
World
Gibraltar had “positive” meeting with Iran over seized Grace 1 tanker

Sudan to name ruling council after landmark signing

Updated 12 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Sudan to name ruling council after landmark signing

  • Rare scenes of jubilation filled the streets of Khartoum
  • Worldwide congratulations poured in after the signing, which revellers and officials alike hailed as the beginning of a “new Sudan”
Updated 12 min 1 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan was expected to form its sovereign council Sunday, the first step after the signing of a transitional constitution triggered unprecedented celebration in Khartoum.
Rare scenes of jubilation filled the streets of the capital on Saturday after generals and opposition leaders signed the documents that will govern Sudan’s three-year transition to civilian rule.
The ceremony in a hall by the Nile river was attended by several high-ranking foreign officials, the biggest such event in years to be held in the once-pariah state.
Worldwide congratulations poured in after the signing, which revellers and officials alike hailed as the beginning of a “new Sudan” after 30 years of rule by the now-detained Islamist general Omar Al-Bashir.
“I welcome this historic moment for Sudan. This agreement responds to the demands of the Sudanese people who have tirelessly called for change and a better future,” said Britain’s Minister for Africa Andrew Stephenson.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed his country would support the establishment of “a government that protects the rights of all Sudanese citizens and leads to free and fair elections.”
According to the green book of documents signed on Saturday, several key steps will be taken before embarking on the long and obstacle littered road to 2022 polls.
The ruling sovereign council is to be comprised of six civilians and five military nominees.
Opposition sources told AFP that five names had so far been chosen, including only one woman.
The body, which will replace the Transitional Military Council, will be headed by a general for the first 21 months, and a civilian for the last 18 months of the transitional period.
Abdalla Hamdok, a former UN economist who was on Thursday picked by the protest camp to be prime minister, is due to be formally appointed on Tuesday.
A cabinet is then to be formed before Sudan’s new institutions can tackle the main challenges that lie ahead, first among them measures to rescue a moribund economy.
Making the most of a new freedom acquired during eight months of protests — and clashes with men in uniform that left at least 250 dead — Sudanese families took to the streets for wild celebrations Saturday night.
Youths spilling out of honking cars drag-raced down the main Nile-side road deep into the night, while groups sang and danced — the same two words echoing across the entire city: “Madaniya, Madaniya.”
It loosely translates as “civilian rule” and one would be hard-pressed to find somebody on the streets of Khartoum publicly opposing that goal.
Some members of the opposition alliance that organized the protests however fear that the euphoria could be short-lived.
Deep distrust remains between the incoming sovereign council’s main players.
While the power-sharing compromise reached earlier this month was widely hailed as the best Sudan could hope for, some members of the protest camp feel it short-changed their revolution.
The omnipresence in the transition of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo — a paramilitary commander who was one of the signatories of the documents on Saturday — is one of the main causes of unease.
His forces are blamed for the deadly repression of the protests and many suspect the man best known by his nickname ‘Hemeti’ is simply biding his time to pounce on power and nip democracy in the bud.
Sudanese analyst Abdel Latif Al-Buni stressed however that one of the most immediate perils facing the transition was a desire for vengeance.
“A spirit of revenge against the former regime is dangerous,” he said. “It will lead to a clash between the former regime and the new rulers.”
Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on genocide charges for crimes committed in the Darfur region, faces trial on corruption charges but his fate remains unclear.

Topics: Sudan Omar Al-Bashir

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan opposition to nominate economist Abdalla Hamdok for prime minister
0
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia hails ‘first building block of strong, secure and stable Sudan’

Latest updates

GCC chief joins condemnation of Houthi attack on Saudi Aramco Shaybah gas plant 
0
Sudan to name ruling council after landmark signing
0
Satellite images suggest Iran satellite launch looms
0
UK watchdog raised concern over Qatar-linked charity 
0
Premier League legend Ashley Cole announces retirement, plans move into coaching
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.