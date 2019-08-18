You are here

KSA transports 43,000 pilgrims free of charge from Mina to Grand Mosque

The service of transporting pilgrims was implemented under the governor of Makkah, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, to provide best facilities. (SPA)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • The first route is dedicated to pilgrims from Turkey, Europe, America, Australia and the Southeast Asia Foundation
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: For the first time during this year’s Hajj season, 43,000 pilgrims from Turkey, Europe, America and Australia were transported free of charge from Mina to the Grand Mosque to perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah.
Adel Qari, the supervisor of the transport sector at the Establishment of Motawifs of Pilgrims of Turkey Muslims of Europe, America and Australia, said that this was part of preparations for future expansion and development of this experiment. Coordination can then be done in advance for the establishment of stops, the use of distinctive buses, and the employment of the largest number of them.
Qari told Arab News that the service of transporting pilgrims from Mina to the Grand Mosque during the Days of Tashreeq was implemented under the governor of Makkah, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, who directed the Supreme Commission for Transport Control to implement the service on four dedicated routes.

FASTFACT

43,000 pilgrims from Turkey, Europe, America and Australia were transported within 30 hours — between 1 p.m. on Dul Hijjah 10 (Aug. 11) and 7 p.m. on Dul Hijjah 11 (Aug. 12) — on 150 buses, which carried out successive trips from their camps in Mina to Jroul Station north of the Grand Mosque.

“The first route is dedicated to pilgrims from Turkey, Europe, America, Australia and the Southeast Asia Foundation. The second route starts from the Jamarat facility, passes through the Grand Mosque and ends at Talaat Sidqi Street. The third route starts from the end of the Jamarat facility, passes through the Grand Mosque and ends at Al-Shisha district. The fourth route runs from the King Khalid Bridge to the Grand Mosque,” he said.

Saudi Border Guards intercept two boats smuggling 500kg of cannabis

Updated 8 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Border Guards intercept two boats smuggling 500kg of cannabis

Updated 8 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Border Guards have intercepted two boats attempting to smuggle large quantities of cannabis into the Kingdom.
The boats were intercepted off the coast of Makkah province recently, although no exact date was provided.
They were “spotted entering the regional sea from Yemeni waters,” Border Guards spokesman Lt. Col. Misfer bin Ghannam Al-Quraini said.
The first boat was attempting to reach Jeddah when it was captured. Three Yemeni nationals were arrested trying to smuggle around 300 kilograms of cannabis.
The second boat was spotted two days after the first operation and was carrying more than 200 kilograms of hashish. Four Yemenis were arrested in Qunfudah port.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah Qunfudah drug smuggling

