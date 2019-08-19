You are here

  • Home
  • 4 dead as rival fans fight before Honduran soccer game
﻿

4 dead as rival fans fight before Honduran soccer game

1 / 2
Firefighters carry away a soccer fan affected by tear gas fired by police to break up deadly fights between fans before the start of a game between Motagua and Olimpia, inside the national stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, late Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Victor Colindres/La Tribunal via AP)
2 / 2
Soccer fans affected by tear gas fired by police are helped by members of the Red Cross after a deadly fight broke out between fans before the start of a game between Motagua and Olimpia, inside the national stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, late Aug. 17, 2019.(Victor Colindres/La Tribunal via AP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

4 dead as rival fans fight before Honduran soccer game

  • The violence began when fans of the Olimpia team threw stones and other objects Saturday evening at a bus carrying Motagua players to the National Stadium
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: A fourth victim has died from injuries sustained during a fight between fans of the rival Honduran soccer teams Motagua and Olimpia, a hospital spokeswoman said Sunday.
The violence began when fans of the Olimpia team threw stones and other objects Saturday evening at a bus carrying Motagua players to the National Stadium, breaking windows and injuring three players. Emilio Izaguirre, a former player for Scotland’s Celtic club, sustained a cut near his eye. Paraguayan Roberto Moreira and Argentine Jonathan Rougier were also injured by glass fragments.
Bus driver Marcos Castellanos said the vehicle was hit as he drove the Motagua players down a street in the capital of Tegucigalpa.
“We were leaving the hotel when about 250 people attacked the bus with bottles in the street,” said Castellanos, describing the attackers as “furious.”
The National League and police suspended the game, but a fight broke out between fans of the teams at and around the stadium. Fists flew and gunfire was heard before police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Hospital spokeswoman Juliette Chavarría said three spectators died Saturday, and a fourth died on Sunday. Officials identified the latest fatality as David Zepeda, 22, who was beaten to death. Three people are in stable condition, Chavarría said.
Police also had to chase rowdy fans out of the hospital, where some arrived to continue the tussle.
Police spokesman Jair Meza said one person with guns was arrested for allegedly participating in the fight.
The stadium will be closed until further notice. The National League did not set a new date for the game to be played.
“We regret these situations and I call on the fans of Olimpia and other teams in the National League to avoid carrying out these acts which damage soccer,” said Olimpia president Rafael Villeda.
Fans of Motagua and Olimpia have engaged in deadly clashes in the past.

Topics: Honduras Motagua Olimpia football

Related

0
World
Opposition takes lead over US ally in Honduras poll
Special 0
Sport
Socceroos out to display A-game in Honduras playoff

Floyd Mayweather posts video about heading to Saudi Arabia for talks on Manny Pacquiao rematch

Updated 19 August 2019
Arab News

Floyd Mayweather posts video about heading to Saudi Arabia for talks on Manny Pacquiao rematch

  • Mayweather, the undefeated 50-0 fighter, beat Pacquiao at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 2015
  • Mayweather's last two fights saw him in a bout against MMA champion Conor McGregor in August 2017 and rookie Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa
Updated 19 August 2019
Arab News

LONDON: Floyd Mayweather released a video on Sunday saying he was traveling to Saudi Arabia for talks on a rematch with Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao.
Mayweather, the undefeated 50-0 fighter, beat Pacquiao at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 2015 and it looks like the Kingdom could host the second bout between the two.

In the video, Mayweather said: “It’s an honor to come to Saudi Arabia to sit down with you guys to talk about the Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch. Saudi Arabia — Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather — I’m on my way.”
Mayweather's last two fights saw him in a bout against MMA champion Conor McGregor in August 2017 and rookie Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve, the latter not counting toward his professional record.
There has been no official announcement from Saudi authorities.

 

Topics: boxing Floyd Mayweather Manny Pacquiao Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Offbeat
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather tours Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ula
0
Sport
Floyd Mayweather rematch closer as Manny Pacquiao signs to face ‘top PBC fighters’

Latest updates

US President Trump does not want to do business with China’s Huawei
0
Is Trump’s love affair with Fox News fading?
0
Alaska man discovers 50-year-old message in bottle from Russian Navy
0
Floyd Mayweather posts video about heading to Saudi Arabia for talks on Manny Pacquiao rematch
0
Marine monitor reports departure of Iran tanker after Gibraltar rejects US demand
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.