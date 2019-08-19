You are here

﻿

Sudan’s ex-president Bashir arrives at corruption trial

Sudan's ousted president Omar Al-Bashir is escorted into a vehicle as he returns to prison following his appearance before prosecutors over charges of corruption. (File/ AFP)
  • Bashir was charged with illicit possession of foreign currency and accepting gifts in an unofficial manner
  • His trial will be a test of how serious the country's authorities are about trying to erase the legacy of his autocratic 30-year rule
KHARTOUM: Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir on Monday arrived amid heavy security at the courthouse in the capital Khartoum where he is facing corruption charges, a Reuters witness said.
Bashir was charged with illicit possession of foreign currency and accepting gifts in an unofficial manner, prosecutor Alaa al-Din Abdallah said in June.
His trial will be a test of how serious the country's authorities are about trying to erase the legacy of his autocratic 30-year rule, marked by widespread violence, economic collapse and the secession of South Sudan.
Bashir was also charged in May with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters, and prosecutors also want him questioned over suspected money laundering and terrorism financing.
On Saturday, Sudan's ruling military council, which took over after Bashir's ouster, signed a power-sharing agreement with the main opposition coalition, paving the way for a transitional government and eventual elections.
Stability in Sudan, which has been grappling with an economic crisis, is seen as crucial for a volatile region struggling with conflict and insurgencies from the Horn of Africa to Egypt and Libya.

Sudan protesters, army postpone announcement on ruling body

Sudan protesters, army postpone announcement on ruling body

CAIRO: Sudan’s ruling military council says the country’s pro-democracy movement has asked for a delay on the announcement of a joint ruling body because of last-minute, internal disputes over appointees.
The 11-member sovereign council is to rule Sudan for a little over three years until elections can be held.
It was created under a power-sharing deal between the military and the protesters and was to be announced on Sunday.
But the military council’s spokesman Shams el-Din Kabashi said Monday that the movement withdrew its appointees to the council and would hold more consultations among its factions.
The development comes after internal disputes within the Sudanese Professionals Association, one of the opposition factions, over its nominee. The SPA had spearheaded Sudan’s protests that led to the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.

