You are here

  • Home
  • UK to end EU free movement immediately after Brexit
﻿

UK to end EU free movement immediately after Brexit

In this file photo taken on September 13, 2017 Demonstrators hold banners during a protest to Lobby MPs to guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK, after Brexit, outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on September 13, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 19 August 2019
AFP

UK to end EU free movement immediately after Brexit

  • “Freedom of movement as it currently stands will end on October 31 when the UK leaves the EU”
  • The change comes amid growing fears Britain is set to leave the EU without a divorce deal
Updated 19 August 2019
AFP

LONDON: Britain said Monday it will immediately end freedom of movement for people from the European Union after Brexit on October 31, in a policy shift under Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“Freedom of movement as it currently stands will end on October 31 when the UK leaves the EU,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.
She added the government planned “tougher criminality rules for people entering the UK” as part of the new hard-line stance.
“Details of other changes immediately on October 31 for a new immigration system are currently being developed,” the spokeswoman said.
The change comes amid growing fears Britain is set to leave the 28-member bloc without a divorce deal in two and a half months.
Around 3.6 million EU citizens already in Britain have been told to apply for “permanent settled status,” under an interior ministry scheme started by Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May.
So far only around one million have signed up for the status.
May’s government said in January that it would end free movement “as soon as possible” after a no-deal Brexit, but keep allowing EU arrivals “for a transitional period only.”
Legislation drawn up to deal with the issue is stuck in parliament in the House of Commons gridlock over Brexit.
Johnson has said he favors a skills-based immigration system post-Brexit, but Downing Street is yet to unveil full details.
Critics representing EU citizens claim he is trying to evade parliamentary scrutiny of his changed stance toward new arrivals after Brexit — and fear those already in Britain could get mistakenly caught out.
“Ending freedom of movement abruptly on Oct 31st will lead to mass discrimination against potentially over 2 million EU citizens,” the3million lobby group said on Twitter, calling the move “reckless.”

Topics: UK EU Brexit

Related

0
World
UK’s Johnson to visit European capitals seeking Brexit breakthrough
0
World
Pelosi vows to thwart US-UK trade deal if Brexit risks Irish peace

Dozen Burkina troops killed in ‘major terrorist attack’: army

Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Dozen Burkina troops killed in ‘major terrorist attack’: army

  • With other soldiers still missing, the death toll could hit 20 dead
  • Burkina Faso has been battling a rising wave of extremist violence over the last four years which began in the north but has since spread to the east
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
AFP

OUAGADOUGOU: More than a dozen soldiers died on Monday during a “major attack” by “terrorist armed groups” in northern Burkina Faso, the army said.
With other soldiers still missing, the death toll could hit 20 dead, several security sources said.
“In the early morning, the military detachment of the Koutougou department in Soum province was the target of an attack,” said a statement from the general staff.
“A provisional report states that more than a dozen soldiers were killed, and several were wounded.”
The poor Sahel state of Burkina Faso has been battling a rising wave of extremist violence over the last four years which began in the north but has since spread to the east, near the border with Togo and Benin.
The heaviest Islamist attack against Burkina’s army to date left 12 soldiers dead at Nassoumbou, also in Soum province, in December 2016.
More than 40 extremists aboard pickup trucks and on motorcycles laid assault to a military post close to the Mali border.
Overnight Thursday to Friday armed men described as extremists raided a village in the restive north, killing 15 people, plundering and burning shops, a regional governor said.
Most attacks in the former French colony are attributed to the Ansarul Islam group, which emerged near the Mali border in December 2016, and to the JNIM (Group to Support Islam and Muslims), which has sworn allegiance to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.
Those groups are believed to be responsible for around 500 deaths since 2015. Burkina’s capital Ouagadougou has been attacked three times.

Topics: Burkina Faso extremism

Related

0
World
Gunmen kill six during Catholic mass in Burkina Faso
0
World
Four hostages freed in Burkina Faso by French special forces, two soldiers lose lives

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s showjumping star eyes path to Tokyo 2020 Olympics
0
Dozen Burkina troops killed in ‘major terrorist attack’: army
0
Yemen coalition strikes Houthi military targets in Sanaa
0
US scraps West Bank conference over Palestinian protests
0
Jordan’s MPs call for action to defend Al-Aqsa
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.