You are here

  • Home
  • German economy might continue to shrink, says Bundesbank
﻿

German economy might continue to shrink, says Bundesbank

The main reason for the decline is the continuing downturn in the industry. (Reuters)
Updated 19 August 2019
Reuters

German economy might continue to shrink, says Bundesbank

  • The jobs market is showing signs of weakness and confidence in the services sector is also dropping
Updated 19 August 2019
Reuters

FRANKFURT: The German economy could have continued to shrink over the summer as industrial production drops amid a dearth of orders, the Bundesbank said on Monday, suggesting that the eurozone’s biggest economy is now in a recession.

German growth contracted in the second quarter on slumping exports as a global trade war, China’s own slowdown and Brexit uncertainty sapped confidence, dealing a blow to an export-focused economy.

“Overall economic performance could again decline slightly,” the Bundesbank said in a monthly report.

“The main reason for this is the continuing downturn in industry,” the central bank said, pointing to a significant decline in orders and a big drop in sentiment indicators for manufacturing firms.

While domestic consumption continues to isolate the economy, the jobs market is already showing signs of weakness and confidence in the services sector is also dropping, the Bundesbank added.

Still, the construction boom is likely to continue, providing some support. While Germany has so far rejected the idea of boosting public spending to offset the slowdown, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that Berlin has the fiscal strength to counter any future economic crisis “with full force.”

Speaking on Sunday, Scholz said the global financial crisis in 2008/2009 had cost Germany roughly €50 billion and the government could again muster such a sum, if necessary.

Obsessed with running a balanced budget, Germany has produced surpluses for years, ignoring calls for more spending to boost growth.

Topics: Germany Bundesbank German economy

Related

0
Business & Economy
Stronger euro holds no threat to euro zone growth: Bundesbank
0
Business & Economy
Germany has fiscal muscle to counter next crisis, says finance minister

Huawei given 90 days to buy from US suppliers

Trader Tommy Kalikas works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP)
Updated 49 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Huawei given 90 days to buy from US suppliers

  • Shortly after blacklisting the company in May, the Commerce Department initially allowed Huawei to purchase some American-made goods in a move aimed at minimizing disruption for its customers
Updated 49 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Monday the US government will extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from US companies so that it can service existing customers, even as nearly 50 of its units were being added to a US economic blacklist.
The “temporary general license,” due to expire on Monday, will be extended for Huawei for 90 days, he told Fox Business Network Monday, confirming an expected decision first reported Friday by Reuters. He also said he was adding 46 Huawei affiliates to the Entity List, raising the total number to more than 100 Huawei entities that are covered by the restrictions.
Ross said the extension was to aid US customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.
“We’re giving them a little more time to wean themselves off,” Ross said.
Shortly after blacklisting the company in May, the Commerce Department initially allowed Huawei to purchase some American-made goods in a move aimed at minimizing disruption for its customers.
The extension, through Nov. 19, renews an agreement continuing the Chinese company’s ability to maintain existing telecommunications networks and provide software updates to Huawei handsets.
Asked what will happen in November to US companies, Ross said: “Everybody has had plenty of notice of it, there have been plenty of discussions with the president.”
When the Commerce Department blocked Huawei from buying US goods earlier this year, it was seen as a major escalation in the Sino-US trade war.
The US government blacklisted Huawei, alleging the Chinese company is involved in activities contrary to national security or foreign policy interests.

BACKGROUND

The US blacklisted Huawei, alleging the Chinese company was involved in activities contrary to national security or foreign policy interests.

As an example, the blacklisting order cited a pending federal criminal case concerning allegations Huawei violated US sanctions against Iran. Huawei has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The order noted that the indictment also accused Huawei of “deceptive and obstructive acts.”
At the same time the US says Huawei’s smartphones and network equipment could be used by China to spy on Americans, allegations the company has repeatedly denied.
Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, is still prohibited from buying American parts and components to manufacture new products without additional special licenses.
Many Huawei suppliers have requested the special licenses to sell to the firm. Ross told reporters late last month he had received more than 50 applications, and that he expected to receive more. He said on Monday that there were no “specific licenses being granted for anything.”

Topics: Chinese Huawei

Related

0
Business & Economy
Global shares rise as investors watch trade war
0
Business & Economy
US President Trump does not want to do business with China’s Huawei

Latest updates

Salvadoran suspected of having abortion acquitted at retrial
0
Schools deserted in Indian Kashmir as parents fear more unrest
0
Huawei given 90 days to buy from US suppliers
0
Global shares rise as investors watch trade war
0
Tatweer opens registration for new academic year in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.