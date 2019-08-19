You are here

Dozen Burkina troops killed in ‘major terrorist attack’: army

An Austrian army instructor, left, and Burkina Faso soldiers during a military anti-terrorism exercise near Ouagadougo. (AFP)
  • With other soldiers still missing, the death toll could hit 20 dead
  • Burkina Faso has been battling a rising wave of extremist violence over the last four years which began in the north but has since spread to the east
OUAGADOUGOU: More than a dozen soldiers died on Monday during a “major attack” by “terrorist armed groups” in northern Burkina Faso, the army said.
With other soldiers still missing, the death toll could hit 20 dead, several security sources said.
“In the early morning, the military detachment of the Koutougou department in Soum province was the target of an attack,” said a statement from the general staff.
“A provisional report states that more than a dozen soldiers were killed, and several were wounded.”
The poor Sahel state of Burkina Faso has been battling a rising wave of extremist violence over the last four years which began in the north but has since spread to the east, near the border with Togo and Benin.
The heaviest Islamist attack against Burkina’s army to date left 12 soldiers dead at Nassoumbou, also in Soum province, in December 2016.
More than 40 extremists aboard pickup trucks and on motorcycles laid assault to a military post close to the Mali border.
Overnight Thursday to Friday armed men described as extremists raided a village in the restive north, killing 15 people, plundering and burning shops, a regional governor said.
Most attacks in the former French colony are attributed to the Ansarul Islam group, which emerged near the Mali border in December 2016, and to the JNIM (Group to Support Islam and Muslims), which has sworn allegiance to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.
Those groups are believed to be responsible for around 500 deaths since 2015. Burkina’s capital Ouagadougou has been attacked three times.

Bangladesh, UNHCR to survey Rohingya regarding return to Myanmar

  • More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Rakhine for camps in Bangladesh
  • Myanmar has cleared 3,450 people from a list of more than 22,000 refugees provided by Bangladesh
DHAKA: Bangladesh will work with the United Nations refugee agency to determine if more than 3,000 Rohingya refugees will accept Myanmar’s offer to return home, an official said on Monday, nearly a year after a major repatriation plan failed.
More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Rakhine for camps in Bangladesh after a military-led crackdown in August 2017 the United Nations has said was perpetrated with “genocidal intent,” but many refugees refuse to go back, fearing more violence.
“It will be a joint exercise led by UNHCR,” Abul Kalam, Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation commissioner, told Reuters by telephone on Monday, referring to the refugee agency.
The United Nations Security Council is due to discuss the latest repatriation plan behind closed doors on Wednesday at the request of France, Britain, the United States, Germany and Belgium, diplomats said.
Myanmar has cleared 3,450 people from a list of more than 22,000 refugees provided by Bangladesh, government spokesman Zaw Htay told a news conference in the capital Naypyitaw on Friday.
“We have already negotiated with Bangladesh to accept these 3,450 people on August 22,” he said, adding they would be divided into seven groups for repatriation.
A foreign ministry spokesman previously gave Reuters a figure of 3,540 refugees verified under the plan.
Zaw Htay said officials had scrutinized the list to determine whether the refugees had lived in Myanmar and whether they had been involved in attacks on the military.
The 2017 crackdown was preceded by attacks on security forces by insurgents calling themselves the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, which Myanmar has classified as a terrorist organization.
Previous attempts at persuading Rohingya to return to Rakhine have failed due to opposition from refugees. An effort in November sowed fear and confusion in the camps, and finally failed after refugee protests.

