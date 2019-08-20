You are here

  • Home
  • Indian PM to head overseas for summits and visits
﻿

Indian PM to head overseas for summits and visits

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a meeting with students at the Royal University of Bhutan on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 20 August 2019
Sanjay Kumar

Indian PM to head overseas for summits and visits

  • Indians comprise the largest expat community in Bahrain, where Modi will be between Aug. 24 and 25, and annual bilateral trade is around $1.3 billion
Updated 20 August 2019
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading overseas for a hectic few days of international outreach, amid concern about the situation in Kashmir.
There has been a security crackdown in the territory following India’s decision to revoke its special status. Hundreds of activists, civil society leaders and politicians have been detained and there have been reports of protests, clashes and police using tear gas to quell crowds.
Modi goes to France for a bilateral summit on Aug. 22. His next stops are the UAE and Bahrain before returning to France to attend the G7 Summit, which India has been invited to for the first time.
International opinion is mixed on the current Kashmir turmoil, which has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947 although both claim it in full.
A furious Islamabad has been trying to drum up international support and the United Nations has held an informal discussion on the issue.
While the UAE says Kashmir is an internal affair for India, the 57-member Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) has condemned the “ongoing security clampdown, communications blockade and denial of religious freedom to Kashmiris.”
An Indian Foreign Ministry official told media he didn’t want to “second guess” if Modi would discuss Kashmir with the UAE’s leadership.
 The prime minister is meeting Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan “to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.”
An Indian Foreign Ministry statement said Modi was going to receive the Order of Zayed, the highest civil decoration of the UAE, which was conferred in April in recognition of Modi’s “distinguished leadership ... and for giving a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries.”
The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner. It is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India and more than 3 million Indians live in the Gulf state. Bilateral trade is around $60 billion.
Indians comprise the largest expat community in Bahrain, where Modi will be between Aug. 24 and 25, and annual bilateral trade is around $1.3 billion.
The presence of over 3,000 Indian-owned or joint ventures in Bahrain indicated the “intense economic engagement” between the two countries, according to New Delhi, and Modi’s visit would provide an opportunity to further cement “mutually beneficial bilateral ties.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• France, UAE and Bahrain on the itinerary.

• India invited to G7 for first time.

Pranay Kotasthane, from the Bangalore-based Takshashila Institution think tank, said that managing and growing partnerships had been one of the “rare foreign policy successes” of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Modi’s leadership.
“The visit to the UAE and Bahrain should be seen as a continuation of this process rather than it being narrowly focused on isolating Pakistan,” Kotasthane told Arab News. “We don’t need to be very worried about the international angle on the Kashmir issue. It’s what we do now with Jammu and Kashmir going ahead that matters. We need to manage the security situation while rebooting the economic and political mechanisms going forward.”
Earlier this month India brought its part of Kashmir under direct rule, stripping the Muslim-majority region of its special status and sparking a backlash. Article 370 gave exclusive land rights to the people of Kashmir and blocked outsiders from seeking jobs and settlement in the state.
 SubHajjit Naskar, an assistant professor of international relations at Jadavpur University, said the major expectation from Modi’s visit to the UAE and Bahrain would be how effectively he could “re-energize the relationship” after India unilaterally withdrew the special status given to Kashmir.
There has been an armed rebellion against Indian rule since 1989, claiming tens of thousands of lives, mostly civilian.

Topics: India Pakistan Kashmir

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan’s opposition parties join hands on Kashmir crisis
0
World
Pakistan extends military chief’s tenure amid Kashmir row

Authorities make more arrests in Indian Kashmir to deter protests

Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Authorities make more arrests in Indian Kashmir to deter protests

  • Crowds have demonstrated frequently in the city despite a severe clampdown on phone and Internet services
  • Youth have pelted stones at paramilitary police deployed in Srinagar
Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

SRINAGAR, India: Security forces detained 30 people overnight in Indian Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar, local officials said on Tuesday, seeking to keep a tight lid on protests over the federal government’s decision to strip the region of its autonomy.
Crowds have demonstrated frequently in the city despite a severe clampdown on phone and Internet services, a ban on public gatherings and detentions of hundreds of political leaders and separatists who have long campaigned for secession from India.
Youth have pelted stones at paramilitary police deployed in Srinagar, and the latest detentions took place in parts of the city where such incidents have occurred, a police officer said.
“These arrests have been made in the areas where there has been intensifying stone pelting in the last few days,” the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
A local government official confirmed the latest detentions.
The withdrawal of the special privileges of Muslim majority Kashmir means residents of all parts of India can buy property and compete for government jobs and college places, raising fears that it will be flooded with outsiders.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise move has also increased tensions with arch rival Pakistan which lays claim to Kashmir and has accused India of human rights violations in the territory at the heart of more than 70 years of hostility between them.
US President Donald Trump spoke to Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urging them to reduce tensions over Kashmir. “A tough situation, but good conversations!” Trump said in a Twitter post after the calls.
Authorities in Indian Kashmir on Monday said the protests were local and small in nature involving no more than a dozen people. Still, primary schools remained deserted on Tuesday as they were the previous day as parents worried about the safety of their children kept them at home.
Reuters visited three schools in Srinagar including Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School and no students had turned up and classes were deserted.
“Some teachers reported to duty but left as there were no students”, said an official of the school.
Authorities had ordered schools to reopen on Monday after a two-week closure as a sign of normalcy. Srinagar’s top city official Shahid Choudhary asked schools to ensure resumption of bus services.
A driver, however, said it was difficult to operate buses in such a volatile situation. “It is very risky for us and the students,” he said.

Topics: Kashmir India

Related

0
World
Schools deserted in Indian Kashmir as parents fear more unrest
Special 0
Pakistan
President Trump calls PM Khan to discuss situation in Kashmir – FM Qureshi

Latest updates

Authorities make more arrests in Indian Kashmir to deter protests
0
Priyanka Chopra steps out in Jordanian-Romanian designer
0
Space telescope offers rare glimpse of Earth-sized rocky exoplanet
0
Go to Israel, see ‘cruel reality of the occupation’: Omar
0
Salvadoran suspected of having abortion acquitted at retrial
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.