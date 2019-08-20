You are here

Twitter shuts more than 200,000 Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protests

Protesters walk along a street during a rally in Hong Kong on August 18, 2019, in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city. (AFP / Manan Vatsyayana)
  • Twitter traced the Hong Kong campaign to two fake Chinese and English Twitter accounts that pretended to be news organizations based in Hong Kong
  • An additional 936 core accounts Twitter believes originated from within China attempted to sow political discord in Hong Kong
WASHINGTON: Twitter said Monday it has suspended more than 200,000 accounts that it believes were part of a Chinese government influence campaign targeting the protest movement in Hong Kong.
The company also said it will ban ads from state-backed media companies, expanding a prohibition it first applied in 2017 to two Russian entities.
Both measures are part of what a senior company official portrayed in an interview as a broader effort to curb malicious political activity on a popular platform that has been criticized for enabling election interference around the world and for accepting money for ads that amount to propaganda by state-run media organizations.
The accounts were suspended for violating the social networking platform’s terms of service and “because we think this is not how people can come to Twitter to get informed,” the official said in an interview with The Associated Press.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns, said the Chinese activity was reported to the FBI, which investigated Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election through social media.
After being notified by Twitter and conducting its own investigation, Facebook said Monday that it has also removed seven pages, three groups and five accounts, including some portraying protesters as cockroaches and terrorists.
Facebook, which is more widely used in Hong Kong, does not release the data on such state-backed influence operations.
Twitter traced the Hong Kong campaign to two fake Chinese and English Twitter accounts that pretended to be news organizations based in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy demonstrators have taken to the streets since early June calling for full democracy and an inquiry into what they say is police violence against protesters.
Though Twitter is banned in China, it is available in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous region.
The Chinese language account, @HKpoliticalnew, and the English account, @ctcc507, pushed tweets depicting protesters as violent criminals in a campaign aimed at influencing public opinion around the world. One of those accounts was tied to a suspended Facebook account that went by the same moniker: HKpoliticalnew.
An additional 936 core accounts Twitter believes originated from within China attempted to sow political discord in Hong Kong by undermining the protest movement’s legitimacy and political positions.
About 200,000 more automated Twitter accounts amplified the messages, engaging with the core accounts in the network. Few tweeted more than once, the official said, mostly because Twitter quickly caught many of them.
The Twitter official said the investigation remains ongoing and there could be further disclosures.
The Twitter campaign reflects the fact that the Chinese government has studied the role of social media in mass movements and fears the Hong Kong protests could spark wider unrest, said James Lewis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
“This is standard Chinese practice domestically, and we know that after 2016 they studied what the Russians did in the US carefully,” Lewis said. “So it sounds like this is the first time they’re deploying their new toy.”
Twitter has sought to more aggressively monitor its network for malicious political activity since the 2016 presidential election and to be more transparent about its investigations, publicly releasing such data about state-backed influence operations since October so others can evaluate it, the official said.
“We’re not only telling the public this happened, we’re also putting the data out there so people can study it for themselves,” the official said.
As for state-backed media organizations, they are still allowed to use Twitter, but are no longer allowed to pay for ads, which show up regardless of whether you have elected to follow the group’s tweet.
Twitter declined to provide a list of what it considers state-backed media organizations, but a representative said it may consider doing so in the future. In 2017, Twitter specifically announced it would ban Russia-based RT and Sputnik from advertising on its platform.

Arab News columnist wins prestigious global scholar prize

Updated 19 August 2019
Arab News

Arab News columnist wins prestigious global scholar prize

  • This award recognizes an individual scholar who has had a substantial impact in the study of genocide and mass violence
Updated 19 August 2019
Arab News

PHNOM PENH: The International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) has awarded the 2019 Engaged Scholar Prize to Arab News columnist and eminent academic Dr. Azeem Ibrahim, for his “exemplary vision and influence” in the study of human rights violations and mass violence cases. 

Founded in 1994, the International Association of Genocide Scholars is a global, interdisciplinary, non-partisan organization that seeks to further research and teaching about the nature, causes, and consequences of genocide, and advance policy studies on genocide prevention. This award recognizes an individual scholar who has had a substantial impact in the study of genocide and mass violence.

Glasgow-born Dr. Ibrahim was recognized principally for his work on the genocide committed by the Myanmar state against the country’s Rohingya minority. He is the author of several books, including the seminal book “Rohingyas: Inside Myanmar’s Genocide” (Hurst: 2016) and has researched and written extensively on the impact of displaced populations including the Syrians, Uyghur Muslims and others. Apart from Arab News, his publications have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Newsweek, Foreign Policy, CNN, Daily Telegraph, Yale Global, Dhaka Tribune and many others. 

Dr. Ibrahim was one of a handful of scholars to foresee and warn of the impending genocide of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar in 2016. The Myanmar military undertook a policy of ethnically cleansing over 700,000 Rohingya and forcing them into Bangladesh, which now houses the largest refugee camp in the world. He is now regularly invited to brief policymakers around the globe on possible solutions for this complex situation. 

Henry C. Theriault, president of the IAGS, said: “The entire board is thrilled that the award has gone to Dr. Ibrahim as his accomplishments and commitment to human rights are truly impressive.” 

Dr. Ibrahim is currently a director at the Center for Global Policy in Washington, DC, and is working on creating the Rohingya Genocide Archives, which aims to investigate and document the crimes committed against the Rohingya by Myanmar and create a databank that can then be used by scholars, historians, researchers and any possible future tribunals.

