RIYADH: The Ministry of Education’s school transport service provider asked families to register their children for the upcoming academic year via their website’s Noor system.
They can access the school transport page on the Tatweer Education Holding Co. website to fill in the required data for registration. The company said that the service will be limited to registered students based on priority and entitlement criteria.
Tatweer said that it had simplified the registration process, which can be completed online or through supervisors of the transport service in government schools.
The company added that parents can communicate with a supervisor for any inquiries related to the service by calling 8001231000 for free.
They can also email [email protected] or get in touch on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
In the next four years, the company aims to provide services for 1.2 million students throughout the Kingdom.
Tatweer opens registration for new academic year in Saudi Arabia
Tatweer opens registration for new academic year in Saudi Arabia
- The company added that parents can communicate with a supervisor for any inquiries related to the service by calling 8001231000 for free
RIYADH: The Ministry of Education’s school transport service provider asked families to register their children for the upcoming academic year via their website’s Noor system.