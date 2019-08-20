Tatweer opens registration for new academic year in Saudi Arabia

Makkah governor to patronize Souq Okaz ceremony

TAIF: Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal will patronize tomorrow’s Souq Okaz ceremony for the Taif Season on behalf of King Salman.

The ceremony will be attended by the chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, Ahmad bin Aqil Al-Khatib, ministers, diplomats and intellectuals from the Kingdom.

Al-Khatib said that Prince Khalid Al-Faisal’s patronage of the ceremony reflects his interest in poetry, culture and Arab and Islamic civilization.

Taif Season is one of 11 festivals aimed at transforming the Kingdom into an important global tourist destination. Dozens of events have been taking place this month in the southwestern city, which is famous for its heritage and beautiful landscapes.

Souq Okaz is one of the main attractions of the event. At the souq, people can experience the culture of 11 different Arab nations by visiting pavilions showcasing the food, art and goods from the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco and Tunisia.

There is also, of course, a pavilion for the host nation.

The souq also plays host to some of the region’s biggest musical stars such as the UAE’s Ahlam and Hussein El Jasmi, and Syria’s Assala.

There are also performances from Saudi Arabia’s Abadi Al-Johar and Dalia Mubarak. These concerts will take place between Aug. 23 and Aug. 30.

Okaz Avenue conjures up the past through artistic events featuring the work of famous Arab poets and intellectuals such as Annabigha Al-Dhubyani, Imru Al-Qais, Amr bin Kalthoum, Tarafa bin Al-Abd and Antara bin Shaddad. There are duels with swords and spears, horse and camel convoys, and re-enactments of ancient auctions.

