Huawei given 90 days to buy from US suppliers

﻿

Trader Tommy Kalikas works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP)
Updated 20 August 2019
Reuters

  • Shortly after blacklisting the company in May, the Commerce Department initially allowed Huawei to purchase some American-made goods in a move aimed at minimizing disruption for its customers
WASHINGTON: US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Monday the US government will extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from US companies so that it can service existing customers, even as nearly 50 of its units were being added to a US economic blacklist.
The “temporary general license,” due to expire on Monday, will be extended for Huawei for 90 days, he told Fox Business Network Monday, confirming an expected decision first reported Friday by Reuters. He also said he was adding 46 Huawei affiliates to the Entity List, raising the total number to more than 100 Huawei entities that are covered by the restrictions.
Ross said the extension was to aid US customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.
“We’re giving them a little more time to wean themselves off,” Ross said.
Shortly after blacklisting the company in May, the Commerce Department initially allowed Huawei to purchase some American-made goods in a move aimed at minimizing disruption for its customers.
The extension, through Nov. 19, renews an agreement continuing the Chinese company’s ability to maintain existing telecommunications networks and provide software updates to Huawei handsets.
Asked what will happen in November to US companies, Ross said: “Everybody has had plenty of notice of it, there have been plenty of discussions with the president.”
When the Commerce Department blocked Huawei from buying US goods earlier this year, it was seen as a major escalation in the Sino-US trade war.
The US government blacklisted Huawei, alleging the Chinese company is involved in activities contrary to national security or foreign policy interests.

BACKGROUND

The US blacklisted Huawei, alleging the Chinese company was involved in activities contrary to national security or foreign policy interests.

As an example, the blacklisting order cited a pending federal criminal case concerning allegations Huawei violated US sanctions against Iran. Huawei has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The order noted that the indictment also accused Huawei of “deceptive and obstructive acts.”
At the same time the US says Huawei’s smartphones and network equipment could be used by China to spy on Americans, allegations the company has repeatedly denied.
Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, is still prohibited from buying American parts and components to manufacture new products without additional special licenses.
Many Huawei suppliers have requested the special licenses to sell to the firm. Ross told reporters late last month he had received more than 50 applications, and that he expected to receive more. He said on Monday that there were no “specific licenses being granted for anything.”

Global shares rise as investors watch trade war

A view of the financial area of London. Last week, many stock indexes around the world struck their lowest levels this year, before a late rally suggested some calm was returning to the markets. (AFP)
Updated 20 August 2019
AP

Global shares rise as investors watch trade war

  • Worries about waning growth across the world weigh heavily on market activities
LONDON: Global stock markets recovered some further ground Monday after last week’s turbulence when ongoing concerns about a trade war between the US and China and an array of worries about waning growth across the world weighed heavily on sentiment.

Last week, many stock indexes around the world struck their lowest levels this year, before a late rally suggested some calm was returning to the markets in what is a traditionally low-volume time of the year. Though stocks are healthier, the concerns that drove last week’s sell-off have not gone away and could resurface at any time.
“Markets actually ended last week on a relatively good note so what we may actually be witnessing right now is traders relishing the blissful trade war silence rather than anything more optimistic,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
In Europe, France’s CAC 40 and Britain’s FTSE 100 were both up more than 1.2 percent, while Germany’s DAX rose 1.5 percent. US shares were set to open higher with Dow and S&P 500 futures both up 1.2 percent.
The steadier mood was evident in the fact that markets appeared to shrug off a report showing that one-third of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics said they believe a slowing US economy will tip into recession in 2021. That’s up from 25 percent in the equivalent survey taken in February.
Trump spent a good portion of the last week tweeting about the US economy from his New Jersey golf club, trying to allay concerns of recession and offering an optimistic outlook for the economy after last week’s steep drop in the financial markets.
“I don’t think we’re having a recession,” Trump told reporters Sunday as he returned to Washington from his New Jersey golf club.
The president’s aides sought to reinforce that message during a series of appearances on the Sunday talk shows.
Investors are hoping that the US Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates to shore up economic growth. The central bank lowered interest rates by a quarter-point at its last meeting. It was the first time it lowered rates in a decade.
As well as keeping a close watch on developments surrounding the Fed, investors have to be careful not to be caught out by any news relating to the trade conflict between Washington and Beijing. That’s especially true after Trump’s announcement on Aug. 1 that he planned to extend tariffs across virtually all Chinese imports, many of them consumer products that were exempt from early rounds of tariffs. The tariffs have been delayed, but ultimately will raise costs for US companies bringing goods in from China.

