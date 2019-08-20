You are here

  Salvadoran suspected of having abortion acquitted at retrial
Salvadoran suspected of having abortion acquitted at retrial

Evelyn Hernandez, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a suspected abortion, embraces activist Mariana Moisa after being absolved at a hearing in Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador August 19, 2019. (REUTERS)
  • Recent polls have shown broad support for more lenient abortion laws, though many in the country believe rape victims should be made to carry pregnancies to term
CIUDAD DELGADO, El Salvador: A young rape victim who was suspected of having an abortion and charged with homicide was acquitted by a judge at a retrial Monday in a case that attracted international attention to El Salvador’s strict abortion laws.
Evelyn Beatriz Hernández, now 21, had served 33 months of a 30-year prison sentence when her conviction was overturned in February for lack of evidence and a new trial was ordered. Prosecutors had asked for a 40-year sentence.
The retrial was a first for such a case in the Central American nation, where prosecutors aggressively pursue legal cases against women who have miscarriages or other obstetric emergencies, accusing them of murder.
“Thank God, justice was done,” Hernández said following the announcement of the verdict, visibly emotional as dozens of women waited at the courthouse. “I also thank you who have been present here.”
“Yes we did!” the women chanted.
Hernández also thanked foreign diplomats who have followed the case closely. The Associated Press usually does not name victims of alleged sexual assault, but Hernández has spoken publicly about her case.
Hernández’s fetus was at 32 weeks in 2016 when she felt intense abdominal pains and delivered it into an outdoor toilet, and it was later found lifeless in a septic tank. Her mother said she found her passed out next to the latrine, and Hernández said she didn’t know she was pregnant.
Both women said they didn’t know there was a fetus in the tank, but prosecutors didn’t believe them and pressed charges. Forensic experts were unable to determine whether it died in the uterus or in the septic tank.
At the retrial, prosecutors’ argument against Hernández was commission by omission — that is, she failed to protect her fetus.
“We believe the judge has been very fair in his ruling,” defense lawyer Bertha María Deleón said. “He has said that there was no way to prove a crime and for that reason he absolved her.”
El Salvador is one of three Central American nations with total bans on abortion. Women convicted of having abortions face sentences of two to eight years.
But women who turn up at public hospitals following a miscarriage are sometimes accused of having killed the fetus and charged with aggravated homicide, which carries a sentence of 30 to 40 years. Such punishments often fall on poor, young women and victims of rape.
“This is a resounding victory for the rights of women in El Salvador. It reaffirms that no woman should be wrongly accused of homicide for the simple fact of suffering an obstetric emergency,” said Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International.
Guevara-Rosas called on El Salvador to cease “criminalizing women once and for all by immediately revoking the nation’s draconian anti-abortion laws.”
El Salvador is a deeply religious country with 80% of the population identifying as Catholic or evangelical Christian. It’s also home to macho attitudes on women’s role in society, as well as widespread gang violence.
“We judge cases based on religious convictions, often for things that should never enter in a courtroom,” defense lawyer Arnau Baulenas said.
“We have to stop using justice to respond to social needs,” Baulenas added. “Justice should do its work with criminals, not innocent people.”
Every year an estimated 25,000 women are impregnated after rapes in the country of just over 6 million. It is believed that thousands of clandestine abortions are carried out each year in El Salvador.
Recent polls have shown broad support for more lenient abortion laws, though many in the country believe rape victims should be made to carry pregnancies to term.
Hernández’s case was seen as a test for women’s reproductive rights under new President Nayib Bukele, who has said he believes abortion is acceptable only when the mother’s life is at risk but that he opposes criminalizing women who have miscarriages.
“If a poor woman has a miscarriage, she’s immediately suspected of having had an abortion,” Bukele said in 2018. “We can’t assume guilt when what a woman needs is immediate assistance.”

Topics: El Salvador

Schools deserted in Indian Kashmir as parents fear more unrest

Indian police beat Kashmiri people during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. (AP file photo)
Updated 14 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Schools deserted in Indian Kashmir as parents fear more unrest

  • Protests began after the Aug. 5 decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to withdraw Kashmir’s special status and integrate it fully into India, with equal rights for all Indians to buy property there and compete for government jobs
Updated 14 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

SRINAGAR, India: Schools reopened in Indian Kashmir’s main city on Monday but most classrooms were empty as parents kept their children home, fearing unrest over the government’s decision two weeks ago to revoke the region’s autonomy.
About 200 primary schools were set to open in Srinagar in a sign of normality returning to Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir where authorities started to ease restrictions on movement last week.
In Shopian, in the militant hotbed of south Kashmir, a dozen schools were open on Monday but attendance was zero, Kashmir’s director for school education Younis Malik said.
Parents said their children would stay home until cellular networks are restored and they can be in contact with them.
“How can we risk the lives of our children?” said Gulzar Ahmad, a father of two children enrolled in a school in the city’s Batamaloo district where protests have occurred.
“Troops have arrested minor children in the last two weeks and several children were injured in clashes,” he said. “Our children are safe inside their homes. If they go to school, who can guarantee their safety?“
Authorities have previously denied reports of mass arrests.
Srinagar’s top administrative officer, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said on Sunday that adequate security would be provided for schools. “I will take responsibility for any untoward incident,” he added.
Protests began after the Aug. 5 decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to withdraw Kashmir’s special status and integrate it fully into India, with equal rights for all Indians to buy property there and compete for government jobs.
Critics said the decision alienated many Kashmiris and would add fuel to a 30-year armed revolt in the Himalayan territory that Pakistan also claims.
Paramilitary police in riot gear and carrying assault rifles stood behind steel barricades and coils of razor wire in Srinagar’s old quarter to deter any repeat of weekend protests.
In dense neighborhoods such as Batamaloo, youths set up makeshift barricades to block security forces from entering. In Teilbal in south-eastern Srinagar, a Reuters witness saw large rocks, logs, and barbed wire strung across a road leading into the area.
Authorities reimposed curbs on movement in parts of Srinagar on Sunday after overnight clashes between residents and police in which dozens were injured, two senior officials and witnesses said. 
The movement restrictions were relaxed in parts of Srinagar on Monday, with substantial traffic on some major thoroughfares. Armed paramilitary remained deployed, though their distribution in many areas was thinner than in preceding weeks.
On Monday evening, scores of people strolled along the banks of the picturesque Dal Lake, a popular tourist destination ringed by Himalayan mountains.
LOW ATTENDANCE
At Srinagar’s civil secretariat, the center of the state’s administration system, 98% of staff were in attendance on Monday, government spokeswoman Syed Sehrish Asgar told a press briefing.
But a state government official who asked not to be named said only 1,830 of the secretariat’s more than 3,800 staff had actually come in.
Reuters journalists visited two dozen schools in Srinagar on Monday. Some schools were lightly staffed and classrooms deserted. Gates at other schools were locked.
Only one student showed up at Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School, which has an enrolment of 1,000 pupils, and went home, said a school official.
There were no students at the barricaded Burn Hall school in one of the city’s high security zones.
“How can students come to classes in such a volatile situation? The government is turning these little children into cannon fodder,” a teacher said, among a handful of staff who turned up for work.
CROSS BORDER FIRING
New Delhi’s decision on Kashmir has heightened tensions with its neighbor and rival nuclear power, Pakistan, and triggered cross-border exchanges of fire.
In the latest incident, two civilians were killed in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir by Indian soldiers firing across the border, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said, adding that it had summoned India’s deputy commissioner in Islamabad to protest.
There was no immediate comment from India which has previously accused Pakistan of trying to whip up tensions to draw global attention.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said at a press conference late on Monday that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had discussed the Kashmir situation on a call with US President Donald Trump and called on him and America to “play a role in resolving the current crises.”
Separately, India said Modi also spoke with Trump on Monday. It said Modi had stressed to Trump the importance of creating a regional environment free from terror that eschews cross-border terrorism without exception.
Last month, Trump touched off a storm in India after he said Modi had asked him if he would mediate on Kashmir. India denied ever asking for such assistance. India has long bristled at any suggestion of third-party involvement in tackling the Kashmir issue.
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday there would be no talks with Pakistan until it acted against anti-India militant groups operating from its soil.
Pakistan has in the past denied the allegation and says it only gives moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self determination.
The scenic mountain region is divided between India, which rules the populous Kashmir Valley and the Hindu-dominated region around Jammu city, Pakistan, which controls a wedge of territory in the west, and China, which holds a thinly populated high-altitude area in the north. 

Topics: Kashmir India Pakistan

