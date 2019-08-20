You are here

Priyanka Chopra steps out in Jordanian-Romanian designer

The label shared a picture of Chopra wearing Muaddi’s feather-trimmed Adwoa sandals. (AFP)


DUBAI: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing a pair of sandals by the Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi at US pop star Joe Jonas’s recent James Bond-themed birthday party.

The label shared a picture of Chopra wearing Muaddi’s feather-trimmed Adwoa sandals. Chopra paired them with a sheer feathered mini-dress with a beaded boat-cut neckline. Her husband, Joe’s brother Nick Jonas, looked very 007 in a black tuxedo.




Chopra, wearing sandals by Amina Muaddi, with husband Nick Jonas at his brother’s James Bond party. (Instagram)

Muaddi’s up-and-coming label is known for its bright hues and razor-thin stiletto heels that often widen out into a squared block at the base of the heel. 

Muaddi, whose footwear label is designed in Paris and produced in Italy, has also been in the spotlight, with the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showing off her heels earlier this year.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Back in April, beauty mogul Rihanna was spotted in New York – reportedly out and about with her Saudi beau Hassan Jameel – wearing a black coat with strappy white sandals by Muaddi, while Huntington-Whiteley has been an avid fan for quite some time and regularly takes to Instagram to show off Muaddi’s latest designs.

Joe Jonas, who turned 30 on Thursday, celebrated with his family and friends at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. According to E! News, he and his wife, Hollywood actress Sophie Turner, arrived at the party in an Aston Martin, which is the car James Bond drives. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is not the first time Chopra has shown off the works of Arab designers. When Turner married Joe Jonas in June, Chopra wore multiple ensembles by Saudi fashion label Honayda. She went casual in a button-down lilac shirt dress from the label’s Spring-Summer 2019 collection, but she ramped things up for the rehearsal dinner with an ivory strapless satin gown that featured a sweetheart neckline from the same collection.

Earlier this year in Los Angeles, Chopra was spotted wearing a mustard yellow trench coat by Dubai-based modest wear brand Bouguessa.

Space telescope offers rare glimpse of Earth-sized rocky exoplanet

Updated 20 August 2019
STEVE GORMAN | REUTERS

Space telescope offers rare glimpse of Earth-sized rocky exoplanet

  • LHS 3844b, an exoplanet about 1.3 times the size of Earth, is locked in a tight orbit around a small, relatively cool star called a red dwarf
Updated 20 August 2019
STEVE GORMAN | REUTERS

Direct observations from a NASA space telescope have for the first time revealed the atmospheric void of a rocky, Earth-sized world beyond our own solar system orbiting the most common type of star in the galaxy, according to a study released on Monday.
The research, published in the scientific journal Nature, also shows the distant planet’s surface is likely to resemble the barren exterior of the Earth’s moon or Mercury, possibly covered in dark volcanic rock.
The planet lies about 48.6 light years from Earth and is one of more than 4,000 so-called exoplanets identified over the past two decades circling distant stars in our home galaxy, the Milky Way.
Known to astronomers as LHS 3844b, this exoplanet about 1.3 times the size of Earth is locked in a tight orbit — one revolution every 11 hours — around a small, relatively cool star called a red dwarf, the most prevalent and long-lived type of star in the galaxy.
The planet’s lack of atmosphere is probably due to intense radiation from its parent red dwarf, which, though dim by stellar standards, also emits high levels of ultraviolet light, the study says.
The study will likely add to a debate among astronomers about whether the search for life-sustaining conditions beyond our solar system should focus on exoplanets around red dwarfs — accounting for 75% of all stars in the Milky Way — or less common, larger, hotter stars more like our own sun.
The principal finding is that it probably possesses little if any atmosphere — a conclusion reached by measuring the temperature difference between the side of the planet perpetually facing its star, and the cooler, dark side facing away from it.
A negligible amount of heat carried between the two sides indicates a lack of winds that would otherwise be present to transfer warmth around the planet.
“The temperature contrast on this planet is about as big as it can possibly be,” said researcher Laura Kreidberg of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She is lead author of the study. Similar analysis previously was used to determine that another exoplanet, 55 Cancri e, about twice as big as Earth and believed to be half-covered in molten lava, likely possesses an atmosphere thicker than Earth’s. This exoplanet, unlike LHS 3844b, orbits a sun-like star.
The planet in the latest study was detected last year by NASA’s newly launched Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, an orbiting telescope that pinpoints distant worlds by spotting periodic, dips in the light observed from their parent stars when an object passes in front of them.
But it was follow-up observations from another orbiting instrument, the Spitzer Space Telescope, which can detect infrared light directly from an exoplanet, that provided new insights about its features.

 

