Miami Modest Fashion Week to take place in November

DUBAI: The United States will host what is being billed as its first ever modest fashion week in Miami from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

The three-day event is said to promote inclusivity by focusing on diversity, creativity, education and the future of modest fashion. It aims to bring together fashion houses, influencers, designers and models.

Malaysian-born Norsham Mohamad-Garcia is the founder of Miami Modest Fashion Week. She is the managing director of the Connector Group International, a marketing agency in Florida that focuses on art and lifestyle, which will sponsor the event.

Other modest fashion weeks have been previously held in Milan, Istanbul, Dubai and London. Modest influencers, including Aya Massri, Marwa Hassan and Yasmin Jay attended the previous events.

Fashion designers can now start registering on www.miamimodest.com/registration to participate in the fashion shows and educational talks.