Miami Modest Fashion Week to take place in November

The Miami Modest Fashion Week will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. (AFP)
Updated 20 August 2019
Reuters

Reuters

DUBAI: The United States will host what is being billed as its first ever modest fashion week in Miami from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

The three-day event is said to promote inclusivity by focusing on diversity, creativity, education and the future of modest fashion. It aims to bring together fashion houses, influencers, designers and models.

Malaysian-born Norsham Mohamad-Garcia is the founder of Miami Modest Fashion Week. She is the managing director of the Connector Group International, a marketing agency in Florida that focuses on art and lifestyle, which will sponsor the event.

Other modest fashion weeks have been previously held in Milan, Istanbul, Dubai and London. Modest influencers, including Aya Massri, Marwa Hassan and Yasmin Jay attended the previous events.

Fashion designers can now start registering on www.miamimodest.com/registration to participate in the fashion shows and educational talks.

Topics: miami modest fashion week Miami modest wear modest clothing

Insomniac Games has worked with Sony for more than 20 years. (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 August 2019
Reuters

Reuters

BENGALURU: PlayStation console maker Sony Interactive Entertainment said on Monday it would buy privately held Insomniac Games Inc, known for developing games such as Marvel's "Spider-Man" and third-person shooter "Ratchet & Clank" franchise.

The deal will help the console maker, a unit of Japan's Sony Corp, boost its game offerings ahead of the launch of rival game streaming services from companies, including Alphabet Inc's Google, and as it prepares to unveil PlayStation 5 next year.

In its bid to maintain market share in the $150-billion global video gaming market, Sony in March partnered with main rival Microsoft Corp, the maker of Xbox game console, to stream games and content to consumers as well as offer game-makers new development tools.

Founded in 1994, Insomniac Games has worked with Sony for more than 20 years, starting with the first PlayStation. Last year, it developed "Spider-Man" in partnership with Marvel Games, which is owned by Walt Disney Co. Sony did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. 

Topics: Sony Spider-man Insomniac Games

