You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Good Boys’ leads US box office
﻿

‘Good Boys’ leads US box office

Seth Rogen and the young actors at the 'Good Boys' premiere. (AFP)
Updated 20 August 2019
Reuters

‘Good Boys’ leads US box office

Updated 20 August 2019
Reuters

DUBAI: The Bean Bag Boys, the self-appointed nickname for the trio of best friends in Universal's "Good Boys," are conquering much more than sixth grade. They are also leading the American box office, exceeding expectations and collecting $21 million on opening weekend.

"Good Boys," which screened at 3,204 North American theaters, is a much-needed win for original comedies, a genre that's been struggling at the box office as of late.

The Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-produced movie is the first R-rated funny film to open in first place in three years (since 2016's "The Boss"), as well as the biggest opening for an original comedy this year.

The R-rated movie, carrying a $20 million price tag, also debuted overseas with $2.1 million for a global start of $23.1 million.

Universal also took second place with "Hobbs & Shaw." The "Fast & Furious" spinoff earned $14.1 million during its third outing, boosting domestic ticket sales to $133 million.

Topics: good boys Box office

Sony to buy 'Spider-Man' developer Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games has worked with Sony for more than 20 years. (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 August 2019
Reuters

Sony to buy 'Spider-Man' developer Insomniac Games

Updated 20 August 2019
Reuters

BENGALURU: PlayStation console maker Sony Interactive Entertainment said on Monday it would buy privately held Insomniac Games Inc, known for developing games such as Marvel's "Spider-Man" and third-person shooter "Ratchet & Clank" franchise.

The deal will help the console maker, a unit of Japan's Sony Corp, boost its game offerings ahead of the launch of rival game streaming services from companies, including Alphabet Inc's Google, and as it prepares to unveil PlayStation 5 next year.

In its bid to maintain market share in the $150-billion global video gaming market, Sony in March partnered with main rival Microsoft Corp, the maker of Xbox game console, to stream games and content to consumers as well as offer game-makers new development tools.

Founded in 1994, Insomniac Games has worked with Sony for more than 20 years, starting with the first PlayStation. Last year, it developed "Spider-Man" in partnership with Marvel Games, which is owned by Walt Disney Co. Sony did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. 

Topics: Sony Spider-man Insomniac Games

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia implements end to travel restrictions for Saudi women
0
Explosion hits arms depot for Iran-backed faction in Iraq
0
Saudi woman delivers quintuplets in Al-Ahsa
0
Egypt says security forces kill 11 militants in Sinai
0
Desperate migrants jump off rescue ship, seeking Italy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.