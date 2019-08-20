English town celebrates local hero Ed Sheeran

IPSWICH: The little-known town of Ipswich in eastern England has historically prided itself on farming and football, but is now celebrating the stellar pop career of its most famous son, Ed Sheeran.







A Panda head worn by Ed Sheeran in the video "I Don't Care." (AFP)



The global hit machine's journey to stardom began in the nearby town of Framlingham, where he played his first gig in front of around 30 people.







Ed Sheeran's 'Martin' guitar, used by the artist between 2008-2012. (AFP)



Fourteen years later, the singer is capping off a two-year international tour, on which he played for almost nine million people, with four homecoming shows in Ipswich.







A song, written by British musician Ed Sheeran when he was 13-years-old. (AFP)



An exhibition entitled "Made in Suffolk,” will mark the event, tracing the career of the singer/songwriter responsible for hit singles such as "Shape of You.”







Self-published albums by Ed Sheeran. (AFP)



The show reveals his steely determination to make it in the music business and the unfailing support of his parents, who sold merchandise during his early concerts.