You are here

  • Home
  • Sony to buy 'Spider-Man' developer Insomniac Games
﻿

Sony to buy 'Spider-Man' developer Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games has worked with Sony for more than 20 years. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

Sony to buy 'Spider-Man' developer Insomniac Games

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: PlayStation console maker Sony Interactive Entertainment said on Monday it would buy privately held Insomniac Games Inc, known for developing games such as Marvel's "Spider-Man" and third-person shooter "Ratchet & Clank" franchise.

The deal will help the console maker, a unit of Japan's Sony Corp, boost its game offerings ahead of the launch of rival game streaming services from companies, including Alphabet Inc's Google, and as it prepares to unveil PlayStation 5 next year.

In its bid to maintain market share in the $150-billion global video gaming market, Sony in March partnered with main rival Microsoft Corp, the maker of Xbox game console, to stream games and content to consumers as well as offer game-makers new development tools.

Founded in 1994, Insomniac Games has worked with Sony for more than 20 years, starting with the first PlayStation. Last year, it developed "Spider-Man" in partnership with Marvel Games, which is owned by Walt Disney Co. Sony did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. 

Topics: Sony Spider-man Insomniac Games

English town celebrates local hero Ed Sheeran

The Ed Sheeran exhibit ‘Made in Suffolk.’ (AFP)
Updated 7 min ago
AFP

English town celebrates local hero Ed Sheeran

Updated 7 min ago
AFP

 

IPSWICH: The little-known town of Ipswich in eastern England has historically prided itself on farming and football, but is now celebrating the stellar pop career of its most famous son, Ed Sheeran.

A Panda head worn by Ed Sheeran in the video "I Don't Care." (AFP)

The global hit machine's journey to stardom began in the nearby town of Framlingham, where he played his first gig in front of around 30 people.

Ed Sheeran's 'Martin' guitar, used by the artist between 2008-2012. (AFP)

Fourteen years later, the singer is capping off a two-year international tour, on which he played for almost nine million people, with four homecoming shows in Ipswich.

A song, written by British musician Ed Sheeran when he was 13-years-old. (AFP)

An exhibition entitled "Made in Suffolk,” will mark the event, tracing the career of the singer/songwriter responsible for hit singles such as "Shape of You.”

Self-published albums by Ed Sheeran. (AFP)

The show reveals his steely determination to make it in the music business and the unfailing support of his parents, who sold merchandise during his early concerts.

Topics: Ed Sheeran British Museum

Latest updates

Sony to buy 'Spider-Man' developer Insomniac Games
0
English town celebrates local hero Ed Sheeran
0
US Secretary of State Pompeo says Daesh strong in some areas -CBS
0
UN envoy hails 'tireless' Saudi efforts to restore order in south Yemen
0
‘Good Boys’ leads US box office
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.