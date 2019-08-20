You are here

﻿

Instant visa service for expat workers launched in KSA

Nitaqat seeks to increase the number of Saudis in the labor market, especially the private sector, as well as reduce unemployment and promote job stability. (AN photo)
Updated 8 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Instant visa service for expat workers launched in KSA

  • Firms must be part of nationalization program
Updated 8 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

TAIF: Private sector firms in Saudi Arabia will be able to get instant visas for foreign workers, slashing the months-long application process, but they must commit to workforce nationalization rates. The service, from the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, allows firms enrolled in the Kingdom’s flagship nationalization program to get visas immediately without needing to submit documents.
But only green-coded firms in the Nitaqat nationalization program are eligible.
Companies fall into different categories based on what kind of work a company does, workforce size, and how many Saudis are employed by the firm. There are four categories: Platinum, green (which has three-sub categories), yellow and red.
Nitaqat seeks to increase the number of Saudis in the labor market, especially the private sector, as well as reduce unemployment and promote job stability.
The ministry’s website said that the instant visa service had cut the eight-month period that was previously needed to get one.
There are numerous conditions before companies can take advantage of the snappier process. A company needs to be green-coded for 13 consecutive weeks, or 26 intermittent weeks within a 52-week period. It must also have a valid work license, and maintain the mandatory wage protection system.

FASTFACT

• Only green-coded firms in the Nitaqat nationalization program are eligible.

• The ministry recently launched Qiwa, an online platform combining all the country’s employment services under one (electronic) roof.

• Qiwa also aims to provide Saudi government officials with statistical information to tackle business challenges facing employers and employees.

Earlier this year, the ministry launched Qiwa, an online platform combining all the country’s employment services under one (electronic) roof. The ministry also wants to improve workplace efficiency and productivity, and attract international investment.
Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi said at the Qiwa launch: “The ministry has entered into partnerships and agreements to settle more than 561,000 job opportunities in the private sector until 2023.”
Qiwa also aims to provide Saudi government officials with statistical information to tackle business challenges facing employers and employees, and achieve the Vision 2030 reform plan’s goal of reducing the country’s unemployment rate to 7 percent.

Topics: Vision 2030 Vision2030 Nitaqat

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Expat workers ‘play key role’ in Saudi society
0
Saudi Arabia
Economy, project suspensions ‘hit Saudi expat remittances’

Saudi aviation authority launches exhibition to promote culture

The exhibition falls under GACA’s Eyab initiative, which seeks to enrich pilgrims’ experiences at the Kingdom’s airports. (SPA)
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
SPA

Saudi aviation authority launches exhibition to promote culture

Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has launched an exhibition introducing pilgrims to Saudi culture, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The exhibition can accommodate 1,000 people at a time and features a market area with 12 stores showcasing gifts reflecting Saudi heritage. Saudi children dressed in traditional clothes greet visitors and there are food stalls, run by home cooks and specialists, so that people can sample local dishes.
The exhibition also houses practical facilities such as a clinic, a relaxation area and a prayer room.
Visitors can learn about the services provided by the Kingdom to ensure pilgrims’ comfort and security, as well as the expansion projects at the Two Holy Mosques, through images explaining these developments. A theater area, accommodating around 50 pilgrims, features a presentation about the Kingdom.
The exhibition falls under GACA’s Eyab initiative, which seeks to enrich pilgrims’ experiences at the Kingdom’s airports. It is expected to benefit 30,000 pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The exhibition can accommodate 1,000 people at a time.

• It also features a market area with 12 stores showcasing gifts reflecting Saudi heritage.

• Visitors can learn about the services provided by the Kingdom to ensure pilgrims’ comfort and security.

GACA started a trial run of Eyab this year, targeting pilgrims returning to Indonesia, India and Malaysia through Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport and Madinah’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Airport.
A key part of the Eyab initiative is streamlining people’s exit from Saudi Arabia, no mean feat given that the majority of this year’s 2.5 million Hajj pilgrims arrived by air.   
Steps to accomplish this goal include registering pilgrims’ departure before they get to the airport, making it easier for their luggage to be picked up at their accommodation and reducing wait times at airports.
Earlier this month, GACA President Abdulhadi Al-Mansouri said that the Eyab service would be extended to cover all nationalities, all pilgrims including those performing Umrah, and travelers throughout the Kingdom’s airports.

Topics: General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

Related

0
Pakistan
Saudi civil aviation authority to provide improved Hajj luggage services
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi civil aviation authority launches plan to improve Hajj luggage services

Latest updates

Man United manager refuses to blame Pogba after penalty miss
0
US women footballers’ equal pay lawsuit to go to trial in 2020
0
How one man plans to tow an iceberg to the Arabian Gulf
0
Murray falls to Sandgren as singles comeback continues
0
Saudi aviation authority launches exhibition to promote culture
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.