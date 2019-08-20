You are here

BHP pays record dividend but flags global headwinds

Surging iron ore prices and the sale of its shale gas business has led to record dividends for BHP shareholders this year. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Trade war dampens global economic growth but not demand for metals
Reuters

MELBOURNE: BHP Group posted its largest annual profit in five years and record full-year dividends, but its share price eased as the world’s biggest miner flagged global economic headwinds that could hit demand for iron ore and copper.

Both profit and dividends slightly undershot expectations as BHP kept cash in its coffers amid risks to global economic growth such as the Sino-US trade war, and as costs rise at some of its operations.

“As a BHP shareholder you can’t be too disappointed. It’s been a great year for the company, they have made a lot of money,” said Brenton Saunders of Pendal Group. “That’s in part a function of commodity markets and less so a function of managing and running a business like this.”

BHP will hand back $3.9 billion in dividends to investors in addition to $17 billion already announced for the financial year ended June.

That stemmed from the sale of its shale gas business and was helped by surging iron ore prices following supply outages in Brazil and Australia.

“Most people were thinking around this level on dividends, but a lack of any additional returns may disappoint some,” said analyst Glyn Lawcock at UBS in Sydney.

While the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing has dampened global economic growth, it has not yet affected Chinese demand for iron ore, copper and coal, said Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie.

Reports of stimulus efforts in China and Germany calmed fears of a severe downturn in the global economy on Tuesday that were stoked last week as bond yields fell.

Mackenzie is six years into the top job at BHP and is expected to step down soon, leavinghis successor with a number of challenges.

He said he did not expect Chinese steel demand to grow next year given already robust infrastructure spending and softening economic signals.

He also cited rising cost pressures, which were seen in petroleum as well as BHP’s Queensland coal division.

“We believe capital returns from BHP have peaked for this cycle due to rising costs, gradually rising capex, lower realized prices, and a lack of proceeds from asset sales,” said Jefferies.

Iron ore prices have tumbled as global supply has normalized, after outages and strong Chinese appetite caused the Dalian iron benchmark to more than double.

Mackenzie also said that BHP had its thermal coal operations under review. There has been some speculation in markets that the company could look to sell these operations.

Underlying profit for the 12 months ended June 30 rose to $9.12 billion from $8.93 billion but still undershot expectations of $9.4 billion. But the company recorded $1 billion in productivity losses for fiscal 2019 on disruptions to production at its copper and iron ore operations.

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: OPEC+ keeps market in check

Updated 20 August 2019
Faisal Faeq

  • Brent crude made a slight rebound over the week to finish at $58.64 per barrel
  • While traders continue to worry about a coming global recession and reduced global oil demand as a result, OPEC+ is continuing to stabilize the market
Updated 20 August 2019
Faisal Faeq

Brent crude remained below the $60 per barrel barrier but made a slight rebound over the week to finish at $58.64 per barrel. WTI also achieved a slight weekly rise to $54.87 per barrel.

Global financial markets wobbled with traders and speculators looking to cash out amid fears of a looming global recession — the same driver for current jitters in the oil markets.

Equity market traders and oil future market speculators have been selling after the US Treasury bond yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007. The US short-term bond yields dipped below 10-year. This is a marker for every recession cycle for the past 50 years.

The EIA reported an increase in US crude oil stocks by 1.6 million barrels while market participants expected a drop in US crude oil inventory as US refining runs remained high and utilization increased to 94.3 percent ahead of October refinery maintenance season.

US Refining margins are still strong enough to encourage refiners to keep runs high. The refiners’ output for both gasoline and middle distillate remains strong amid low unemployment in the US that is expected to bolster gasoline demand.

US crude oil inventories typically decline at this time of the year before heading into the fall refinery maintenance season, which is expected to peak in October. So the surprise gain in US crude stockpiles shouldn’t add to the deepening concerns over the outlook for global oil demand — which remains strong.

In China, even though some one million barrels a day of refining capacity went offline during the maintenance season in June and July, China’s refinery throughput in July stood at 12.4 million bpd as the country added newly built or expanded refineries.

While traders continue to worry about a coming global recession and reduced global oil demand as a result, OPEC+ is continuing to stabilize the market.

