MANILA: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh held a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines, Alan Peter Cayetano, in Manila on Tuesday.
The Saudi official is on an official visit to the Philippines. His Filipino counterpart welcomed him and the accompanying delegation and stressed the importance of promoting ties between the two countries.
During the meeting, they reviewed means to consolidate bilateral relations and regional and global issues.
Al-Asheikh briefed his Filipino counterpart and other officials about the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. He also highlighted the importance of the Filipino workforce in the development of the Kingdom.
On Monday, Al-Asheikh met Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.
Locsin praised deep-rooted relations between Riyadh and Manila. He also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s contribution to the reconstruction of Marawi.
The foreign secretary thanked the Kingdom for hosting around 1 million Filipino workers and requested an increase in the number of flights between the two countries to enhance mutual ties.
Shoura speaker highlights Riyadh-Manila ties
Shoura speaker highlights Riyadh-Manila ties
- Locsin praised deep-rooted relations between Riyadh and Manila
MANILA: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh held a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines, Alan Peter Cayetano, in Manila on Tuesday.