Appointment of ‘war crime’ Lankan army chief slated

﻿

Sri Lankan army chief Shavendra Silva attends a news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Reuters)
Updated 21 August 2019
Mohammed Rasooldeen

  • Allegations against Lt. Gen. Silva ‘serious and credible,’ says US Embassy
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s appointment of a controversial wartime commander to a top military post has caused anger, with diplomats, activists and the UN expressing alarm.

Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva was appointed army commander by President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday. 

Silva, who led the 58th Division of the Sri Lankan Army, has been named in several UN reports for grave violations of international humanitarian law that contributed to war crimes, including the shelling of a hospital.

Armed forces wiped out separatist rebels in 2009 in an operation that ended a decades-long war which killed tens of thousands of people.

The UN has estimated that around 45,000 ethnic Tamil civilians might have been killed in the last months of the war, while other estimates put the number much higher. 

The UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet condemned the appointment.  “I am deeply troubled by the appointment of Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva as Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, despite the serious allegations of gross violations of international human rights and humanitarian law against him and his troops during the war.”

The US Embassy in Sri Lanka said the allegations against Silva were “serious and credible.”

The leader of the National Freedom Front party, Wimal Weeraweansa, denounced the embassy’s remarks and said the US viewed Sri Lanka as one of its colonies.

“This appointment undermines Sri Lanka’s international reputation and its commitments to promote justice and accountability, especially at a time when the need for reconciliation and social unity is paramount,” it said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Dayasiri Jayasekera, general secretary of Sirisena’s Sri Lanka Freedom Party, backed the president’s decision and said the US had no say in domestic affairs.

“During the time of humanitarian operations Silva gave leadership to the 58th battalion to win the war against the Liberation Tigers of the Tamil Eelam,” he said.

The leader of the National Freedom Front party, Wimal Weeraweansa, denounced the embassy’s remarks and said the US viewed Sri Lanka as one of its colonies. “It cannot dictate terms to Sri Lanka, which is an independent democratic country,” he said.

But a spokesman for the Tamil National Alliance, M.A. Sumanthiran, said the move was a “serious affront” to the Tamil people. 

A group seeking accountability for wartime abuses, the International Truth and Justice Project, said the hire was “immensely damaging.”

“After so much bloodshed Sri Lankans need to hold their leaders accountable to stop the repeated cycles of violence,” Yasmin Sooka, the group’s executive director said. “Silva’s promotion, however, sends a message of total impunity.”

Homeless children in England living in shipping containers, hostels — Commissioner’s report

A pedestrian walks past a bus shelter where the belongings of a homeless person are stored on High Street opposite Windsor Castle as pedestrians walk by in Windsor, west of London, on February 2, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 54 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Homeless children in England living in shipping containers, hostels — Commissioner’s report

  • Rough sleeping in the capital rose by 18% over the last year, hitting a decade high of 8,855 people, according to a Mayor of London funded database
Updated 54 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Children in England are sleeping in converted shipping containers and rooming houses, environments that are often dangerous and far from their schools, a report by the Children’s Commissioner for England found on Wednesday.
Homelessness has been increasing in England for nearly a decade amid rising private rents, a freeze on welfare benefits and a shortage of social housing.
The report estimated that homeless children in England could number more than 210,000, including 120,000 officially homeless and another 90,000 ‘sofa-surfing’ with family members.
“It is a scandal that a country as prosperous as ours is leaving tens of thousands of families in temporary accommodation for long periods of time,” said Anne Longfield, the Children’s Commissioner for England, in a statement.
“Something has gone very wrong with our housing system.”
The report warns of the dangers of precarious living situations for children, such as shared bathrooms in hostels, which could create “intimidating and potentially unsafe environments.”
Repurposed shipping containers used as housing were often overcrowded and could lead to antisocial behavior, it said, while thousands of children live in so-called ‘temporary,’ accommodation for as long as a year.
“This report is a damning indictment of the government’s catastrophic failure to address the housing emergency,” said Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity, Shelter.
“We constantly hear from struggling families forced to accept unsuitable, and sometimes downright dangerous accommodation...The devastating impact this has on a child’s development and well-being cannot be overstated.”
Rough sleeping in the capital rose by 18% over the last year, hitting a decade high of 8,855 people, according to a Mayor of London funded database. Most of those had never before resorted to bedding down in parks or doorways.
Responding to the report, a government spokesman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation “No child should ever be without a roof over their head, and we are working to ensure all families have a safe place to stay.”
“We have invested £1.2 billion to tackle all types of homelessness, and we are working closely with councils across the country to reduce the number of families in temporary accommodation.”
The report warned that households falling behind on rent or mortgage payments could put another 375,000 children in England at risk of homelessness in the coming years.

