Search giant Baidu’s shares rally after surprise revenue bump

A Baidu sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 4, 2017. (REUTERS)
  • Baidu CEO Robin Li warned employees in an internal letter on Tuesday that “severe external challenges and a weak macro environment” necessitated changes to the company’s personnel and business strategy
BEIJING: Chinese Internet search giant Baidu Inc. beat quarterly earnings estimates on Monday after signing more people up to its video streaming service, sending its shares higher in a relief rally.
Baidu reported a small 1 percent bump in revenue and a 62 percent drop in net profit for the second quarter, but the result was welcomed by investors who had feared worse amid a slowing Chinese economy and stiff competition from rivals like ByteDance’s TikTok.
Baidu’s earnings update followed reports from Alibaba and JD.com last week, which also beat expectations, showing how some tech giants’ diversification strategies might be helping stave off macroeconomic pressures.
Baidu’s video streaming service iQiyi was a key driver of the revenue bump as it crossed the 100 million subscriber mark in June, although there were some concerns about rising costs at the unit associated with winning and retaining viewers.
Baidu’s total revenue for the three months to the end of June rose to 26.33 billion yuan ($3.7 billion) from 25.97 billion yuan a year earlier, beating a forecast 25.77 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The online giant earned 10.11 yuan per American depositary share, compared with expectations of 6.12 yuan per ADS.
“It makes sense that Baidu beats the estimates because analysts have lowered their expectations to the minimum,” said Connie Gu, an analyst at BOCOM International, adding the market would need to see better-than-expected results for several consecutive quarters for more sustained confidence.
Baidu’s Nasdaq-listed shares rose over 9 percent in after-hours trading. The stock has plummeted more than 50 percent over the past year.
But there were some red flags at separately listed Netflix-like iQiyi, where shares tumbled by the same magnitude after a 20 percent jump in costs as the company spent more on content to entice subscribers undercut a 15 percent rise in revenue to 7.11 billion yuan.
Baidu, whose search engine dominates the market in China, has been under pressure as factors such as US-China trade tensions and tougher government regulation weighed on key revenue contributors like advertising.

Analysts said Baidu faced a longer-term structural problem, especially with the rise of new media platforms seeking to lure away subscribers.
“Competition from recently rising large-traffic platforms is becoming more and more fierce, with advertisers shifting budget to those platforms,” said Natalie Wu, an analyst at China International Capital Corporation.
While Baidu has been expanding into other business lines such as cloud services and mini-programs within its Baidu App, most of its success so far has been at iQiyi. Revenues at its core search-engine business dipped 2 percent during the quarter, while Baidu’s net income more than halved to 2.4 billion yuan.
Baidu CEO Robin Li warned employees in an internal letter on Tuesday that “severe external challenges and a weak macro environment” necessitated changes to the company’s personnel and business strategy.
“These changes will bring pain in phases, but will also bring positive and far-reaching effects, which will allow Baidu to walk on more steadily and for longer,” Baidu’s chief said in the letter seen by Reuters.
The company said that no job cuts were planned when questioned about the personnel restructure.

JEDDAH: Fraudsters are trying to lure victims into investing in a “virtual currency” with false claims that it is linked to the Saudi riyal and will be used to finance key projects, the Saudi Ministry of Finance warned on Tuesday.

The website of a cryptocurrency company in Singapore is promoting what it calls the CryptoRiyal and SmartRiyal, using the Saudi emblem of two crossed swords and a palm tree. Its “ultimate goal” is to finance NEOM, the smart city and tourist destination being built in the north of the Kingdom, the company claims.

“Any use of the KSA name, national currency or national emblem by any entity for virtual or digital currencies marketing will be subject to legal action by the competent authorities in the Kingdom,” the ministry said on Tuesday.

The fraudsters were exploiting ignorance of how virtual currencies work, cryptocurrency expert Dr. Assad Rizq told Arab News.

“A lot of tricks can be played,” he said. “Some of these companies are not regulated, they have no assets, and even their prospectus is sometimes copied from other projects.

“They hype and pump their project so the price goes up. Inexpert investors, afraid of missing out, jump in, which spikes the price even higher. Then the owners sell up and make tons of money.

“Cryptocurrencies are a risky investment for two reasons. First, the sector is not yet fully regulated and a lot of projects use fake names and identities, such as countries’ names or flags, to manipulate investors.

“Second, you have to do your homework, learn about the technology. And if you still want to invest, consider your country’s rules and regulations.”

 

