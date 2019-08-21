You are here

  • Home
  • China trims lending rates with more ‘stealth’ cuts on the way
﻿

China trims lending rates with more ‘stealth’ cuts on the way

A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing. China has kicked off its interest rate reform program in an effort to lower corporate borrowing costs. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

China trims lending rates with more ‘stealth’ cuts on the way

  • Beijing tipped to further lower borrowing costs as economy struggles with weakening domestic demand
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China lowered its new lending reference rate slightly on Tuesday, as the country’s central bank kicked off new interest rate reforms designed to lower corporate borrowing costs. But the tiny reduction in the revamped Loan Prime Rate (LPR), which is calculated from price contributions from selected banks, reflects lenders’ reluctance to reduce loan rates. That has fueled expectation Beijing will need to take more steps to guide borrowing costs lower in a struggling economy.
The modest reduction in the lending rate comes after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Saturday designated the LPR the new lending benchmark for new bank loans to households and businesses, replacing the central bank’s existing benchmark one-year lending rate.
The new one-year LPR was set at 4.25 percent on Tuesday, down six basis points from 4.31 percent previously. It was 10 basis points lower than the PBOC’s existing benchmark one-year lending rate.
“While this should nudge banks to reduce lending rates slightly, the impact on economic activity will be marginal,” Capital Economics Senior China Economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said in a note. “A decline of only a few basis points is small.”
He also said the PBOC would need to take other steps, including cuts to medium-term liquidity rates, if it wants to continue reducing the LPR to lower funding costs for banks.
The new five-year LPR rate was set at 4.85 percent, according to the PBOC’s national interbank funding center, which was below the five-year benchmark lending rate of 4.9 percent.
Under the reforms, the LPR will broadly track changes in the PBOC’s medium-term lending facility (MLF) rates, making banks’ lending rates more market-based. MLF rates are generally seen as the rates banks pay for their funding and are determined through the central bank’s open market operations bidding process.

HIGHLIGHTS

• China kicks off interest rate reforms.

• LPR set slightly lower, as expected.

• Analysts expect PBOC to cut MLF rates.

Analysts say the reforms are an official attempt to lower financing costs in the world’s second-largest economy, which has faced continued pressure from weakening demand at home and an extended trade war with the US. The new mechanism would force banks to price their loans closer to market rates.
Despite economic growth nearing 30-year lows, analysts say the PBOC has been reluctant to cut interest rates system-wide due to fears of a further surge in debt and possible property bubbles. It last cut the one-year lending rate in 2015. Indeed, existing loans including mortgages are still exempt from the new benchmark scheme.
“To all intents and purposes it is a ‘stealth’ easing policy,” brokerage Jefferies wrote in a note. Some market participants expect the central bank will cut the interest rate on one-year MLF, which could essentially bring the LPR down further.

Topics: China

Related

0
Business & Economy
Search giant Baidu’s shares rally after surprise revenue bump
0
Business & Economy
Pellet pivot: China’s taste for quality iron ore grows as smog war heats up

Pellet pivot: China’s taste for quality iron ore grows as smog war heats up

A woman mounts elevator panels inside a factory of a company manufacturing elevators in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 14, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Pellet pivot: China’s taste for quality iron ore grows as smog war heats up

  • Over a four-year campaign against pollution, as well as excess capacity in heavy industry, China has shut 700 small steel mills with 140 million tons of steel capacity deemed sub-standard, plus 150 million tons of inefficient capacity at larger firms
Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s demand for iron ore pellets and high-quality ore is expected to accelerate in 2020 as a result of Beijing’s push to shift dozens of steel mills to coastal regions in its battle to stop smog blanketing industrial cities.
Relocating plants to the coast, with stricter environmental requirements, means up to 20 percent of China’s more-than-a-billion-ton annual ore demand will shift from lower- to higher-grade ores, according to industry sources and a Reuters analysis of official import and production statistics.
Steel executives say the demand shift in the top ore market will mean declining purchases of low-grade supplies and greater demand for pelletised ore of a higher grade — with potentially major implications for ore exporters in Australia.
“Iron ore producers who can sell pellet-feed into China will be better placed than those who don’t have such products,” said Ian Roper, general manager at Shanghai Metals Market, a Chinese metals market research company, “with the major Australian (lower-grade) specialist suppliers facing the biggest challenge in the medium to longer term.”
Brazil’s Vale, the world’s biggest iron ore miner, is also the top producer of pellets and pellet feed. LKAB in Sweden and Switzerland-based Ferrexpo are the second- and third-largest pellet producers.

 

Vale declined to comment, but directed Reuters to its Aug. 1 quarterly earnings call, where it said pellet production would be 45 million tons for 2019, down from 55 million tons in 2018 due to outages at some Brazilian operations.
Over a four-year campaign against pollution, as well as excess capacity in heavy industry, China has shut 700 small steel mills with 140 million tons of steel capacity deemed sub-standard, plus 150 million tons of inefficient capacity at larger firms.
Remaining mills will need to further cut emissions, and those located in the smog-prone eastern rust belt must move to designated steel parks along the coast.

Decoder

64% - Iron ore pellets, typically with 64 percent iron content or above, can be shovelled directly into blast furnaces without going through a dirtier process known as sintering.

Topics: China

Related

0
Business & Economy
Search giant Baidu’s shares rally after surprise revenue bump
0
Business & Economy
Aramco US refining unit moves into Texas chemicals business

Latest updates

China trims lending rates with more ‘stealth’ cuts on the way
0
US says anyone who ‘touches’ Iran tanker risks US sanctions
0
Pellet pivot: China’s taste for quality iron ore grows as smog war heats up
0
Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
0
Facebook hiring journalists to curate its new News Tab
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.