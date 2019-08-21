You are here

  • Home
  • Homeless children in England living in shipping containers, hostels — Commissioner’s report
﻿

Homeless children in England living in shipping containers, hostels — Commissioner’s report

A pedestrian walks past a bus shelter where the belongings of a homeless person are stored on High Street opposite Windsor Castle as pedestrians walk by in Windsor, west of London, on February 2, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Homeless children in England living in shipping containers, hostels — Commissioner’s report

  • Rough sleeping in the capital rose by 18% over the last year, hitting a decade high of 8,855 people, according to a Mayor of London funded database
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Children in England are sleeping in converted shipping containers and rooming houses, environments that are often dangerous and far from their schools, a report by the Children’s Commissioner for England found on Wednesday.
Homelessness has been increasing in England for nearly a decade amid rising private rents, a freeze on welfare benefits and a shortage of social housing.
The report estimated that homeless children in England could number more than 210,000, including 120,000 officially homeless and another 90,000 ‘sofa-surfing’ with family members.
“It is a scandal that a country as prosperous as ours is leaving tens of thousands of families in temporary accommodation for long periods of time,” said Anne Longfield, the Children’s Commissioner for England, in a statement.
“Something has gone very wrong with our housing system.”
The report warns of the dangers of precarious living situations for children, such as shared bathrooms in hostels, which could create “intimidating and potentially unsafe environments.”
Repurposed shipping containers used as housing were often overcrowded and could lead to antisocial behavior, it said, while thousands of children live in so-called ‘temporary,’ accommodation for as long as a year.
“This report is a damning indictment of the government’s catastrophic failure to address the housing emergency,” said Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity, Shelter.
“We constantly hear from struggling families forced to accept unsuitable, and sometimes downright dangerous accommodation...The devastating impact this has on a child’s development and well-being cannot be overstated.”
Rough sleeping in the capital rose by 18% over the last year, hitting a decade high of 8,855 people, according to a Mayor of London funded database. Most of those had never before resorted to bedding down in parks or doorways.
Responding to the report, a government spokesman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation “No child should ever be without a roof over their head, and we are working to ensure all families have a safe place to stay.”
“We have invested £1.2 billion to tackle all types of homelessness, and we are working closely with councils across the country to reduce the number of families in temporary accommodation.”
The report warned that households falling behind on rent or mortgage payments could put another 375,000 children in England at risk of homelessness in the coming years.

Topics: Homeless people

Related

0
World
Man hospitalized after being stabbed outside UK Home Office in London
0
Saudi Arabia
Britons pedal from London to Makkah to perform Hajj, raise funds for charity

Venezuela’s Maduro says there has been contact with US officials ‘for months’

In this Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, right, speaks with Constitutional Assembly President Diosdado Cabello at the Supreme Court during an annual ceremony that marks the start of the judicial year in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP)
Updated 51 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Venezuela’s Maduro says there has been contact with US officials ‘for months’

  • Maduro said he could not reveal details about which officials had been in contact with the Trump administration
Updated 51 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday he had authorized contact with the administration of US President Donald Trump “for months,” in an effort to repair relations with Washington.
In January, Maduro broke diplomatic relations with the United States. Washington imposed sanctions on high-level officials and Venezuelan state entities to increase pressure on Maduro and remove him as leader of the OPEC nation.
Officials from the two countries had not previously confirmed contact until earlier Tuesday, when Trump told journalists at the White House his administration had been in talks “at a very high level” with various representatives from Venezuela but declined to give details.
Maduro said he could not reveal details about which officials had been in contact with the Trump administration or what they had discussed, but that the goal of the discussions was to “normalize and resolve this conflict” between the two countries.
“I can confirm that for months we have had contact,” Maduro said during an appearance on state television. “Just as I have sought dialogue in Venezuela, I have sought a way for President Donald Trump to really listen to Venezuela,” he added.
Maduro and a delegation representing opposition leader Juan Guaido have been meeting in Barbados as part of talks to resolve a political stalemate in nation that is suffering from a hyperinflationary economic collapse.
This week opposition politicians are traveling to Washington to speak to US officials, four sources told Reuters.

Topics: Venezuela crisis Donald Trump

Related

0
World
Trump freezes Venezuela gov’t assets in escalation
0
Business & Economy
Venezuela migrants propel billion-dollar delivery app

Latest updates

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres bucks retail malaise as profits surge
0
Aramco US refining unit moves into Texas chemicals business
0
Homeless children in England living in shipping containers, hostels — Commissioner’s report
0
Venezuela’s Maduro says there has been contact with US officials ‘for months’
0
China trims lending rates with more ‘stealth’ cuts on the way
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.