Celebrities step out in Andrea Wazen’s shoe designs

DUBAI: If you are on a hunt for the trendiest footwear, you cannot have possibly missed the Lebanese designer Andrea Wazen’s label.

Many celebrities have been sporting shoes by Wazen, including the American actress Lucy Hale to last week’s Teen Choice Awards.







Lucy Hale wore black Dassy PVC pumps by Andrea Wazen at the Teen Choice Awards. (Getty)



Hale, who is famous for her roles in the 2008 series “Privileged” and the seven seasons of “Pretty Little Liars,” wore a pair of clear pointy-toed heels with black-strap detailing, called the Dassy PVC pumps.

One pair was not enough for Hale to show her love to Wazen’s luxury handmade footwear. At the same event, she wore the same slinky heels, but in green.







Lucy Hale wore green Dassy PVC pumps by Andrea Wazen at the Teen Choice Awards. (Getty)



Being the star of the event, Wazen’s neon Gloria PVC mules were also spotted on the actress Maddie Ziegler. She paired them with a blue Chanel suit.







Maddie Ziegler wore Wazen's Gloria PVC mules to the Teen Choice Awards. (Getty)



The Dassy PVC pumps seem to have grabbed the eyes of many celebrities. Actress Gabrielle Union-Wade showed off a pair on the live show of “America’s Got Talent” last week.

In June, the shoes were also worn by model Ashley Graham at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards ceremony, paired with a custom-made Christian Siriano dress, with puffed sleeves and a form-fitting silhouette.

It does not end there. Wazen also saw her shoes worn by the Brazilian fashion influencer Camila Coelho on Monday. The Gigi Mule summer sandal was decorated with neon yellow leather straps.

And we must not forget Wazen’s neon-green high boots that Jennifer Lopez wore during her “It’s My Party World Tour.”

Wazen shared a snap of the singer on her Instagram account, captioning it: “I never imagined this day would come!! I remember dancing with my sisters to all her songs growing up (still do now). And now she’s dancing on stage in MY BOOTS!!! Feeling so blessed, thank you!”

Wazen was trained by the leading footwear brands Rupert Sanderson and Christian Louboutin in London. Her shoes are now designed and produced in Beirut.

Wazen is not the only member of her family who has made headlines. Her sister, Karen Wazen, has also launched an edgy eyewear line in December 2018. Earlier this year, British singer Dua Lipa was spotted wearing “The Glamorous” eyeglasses from Karen’s collection.