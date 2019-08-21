You are here

  • Home
  • Celebrities step out in Andrea Wazen’s shoe designs
﻿

Celebrities step out in Andrea Wazen’s shoe designs

Lucy Hale and Maddie Ziegler wore shoes by Andrea Wazen at the recent Teen Choice Awards. (Getty)
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

Celebrities step out in Andrea Wazen’s shoe designs

Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: If you are on a hunt for the trendiest footwear, you cannot have possibly missed the Lebanese designer Andrea Wazen’s label.

Many celebrities have been sporting shoes by Wazen, including the American actress Lucy Hale to last week’s Teen Choice Awards. 




Lucy Hale wore black Dassy PVC pumps by Andrea Wazen at the Teen Choice Awards. (Getty)

Hale, who is famous for her roles in the 2008 series “Privileged” and the seven seasons of “Pretty Little Liars,” wore a pair of clear pointy-toed heels with black-strap detailing, called the Dassy PVC pumps.

One pair was not enough for Hale to show her love to Wazen’s luxury handmade footwear. At the same event, she wore the same slinky heels, but in green.




Lucy Hale wore green Dassy PVC pumps by Andrea Wazen at the Teen Choice Awards. (Getty)

Being the star of the event, Wazen’s neon Gloria PVC mules were also spotted on the actress Maddie Ziegler. She paired them with a blue Chanel suit.




Maddie Ziegler wore Wazen's Gloria PVC mules to the Teen Choice Awards. (Getty) 

The Dassy PVC pumps seem to have grabbed the eyes of many celebrities. Actress Gabrielle Union-Wade showed off a pair on the live show of “America’s Got Talent” last week.

In June, the shoes were also worn by model Ashley Graham at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards ceremony, paired with a custom-made Christian Siriano dress, with puffed sleeves and a form-fitting silhouette.

It does not end there. Wazen also saw her shoes worn by the Brazilian fashion influencer Camila Coelho on Monday. The Gigi Mule summer sandal was decorated with neon yellow leather straps.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She goes by the name of GIGI #andreawazen

A post shared by ANDREA WAZEN (@andreawazen) on

And we must not forget Wazen’s neon-green high boots that Jennifer Lopez wore during her “It’s My Party World Tour.”

 

Wazen shared a snap of the singer on her Instagram account, captioning it: “I never imagined this day would come!! I remember dancing with my sisters to all her songs growing up (still do now). And now she’s dancing on stage in MY BOOTS!!! Feeling so blessed, thank you!”

Wazen was trained by the leading footwear brands Rupert Sanderson and Christian Louboutin in London. Her shoes are now designed and produced in Beirut.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Introducing Karen Wazen Eyewear // The Retro’s In Green // Available on www.karenwazen.com

A post shared by Karen Wazen Eyewear (@bykarenwazen) on

Wazen is not the only member of her family who has made headlines. Her sister, Karen Wazen, has also launched an edgy eyewear line in December 2018. Earlier this year, British singer Dua Lipa was spotted wearing “The Glamorous” eyeglasses from Karen’s collection. 

 

Topics: andrea wazen Lucy Hale teen choice awards Gabrielle Union-Wade Maddie Ziegler

Spider-Man’s Marvel future in peril as Sony deal breaks down

Updated 4 min 26 sec ago

Spider-Man’s Marvel future in peril as Sony deal breaks down

Updated 4 min 26 sec ago
LOS ANGELES: USA Los Angeles, Aug 21, 2019 Agence France Presse: Marvel’s superhero films could lose their most famous character after Sony confirmed Tuesday that talks over its deal to share Spider-Man with the Disney-owned studio have broken down.
The Marvel movies have together grossed $22 billion at the global box office, and British actor Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has become an increasingly central figure in the most lucrative franchise in film history.
But while the teen web-slinger has for decades been the crown jewel of the Marvel comic book empire on which the films are based, Sony owns the character’s movie rights.
He only began appearing in Disney-owned Marvel’s “cinematic universe” after the Hollywood giants stuck an almost-unprecedented, and still highly secretive, 2015 deal to co-produce and split profits across the films.
A key aspect of that partnership has now broken down.
Sony confirmed that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige — widely credited with the phenomenal boom in comic book movies of the past decade — will no longer produce Spider-Man films, with a spokesman adding the studio was “disappointed.”
“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him... do not allow time for him to work on IP (intellectual property) they do not own,” the Sony spokesman said in a statement sent to AFP.
The separation makes it “almost certain” that the character Spider-Man will be absent from crossover appearances in future Marvel films, according to Hollywood Reporter journalist Graeme McMillan.
Multiple Hollywood media outlets reported earlier Tuesday that Disney and Sony had failed to agree on financial terms for future Spider-Man films.
According to Deadline, which broke the news, Disney had wanted to significantly increase its financial stake in new Spider-Man movies, while Sony refused to alter existing terms.
Sony said the reports “mischaracterized recent discussions,” but thanked Feige for “the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”
In financial terms, Spider-Man is one of the most successful superheroes in movie history.
Holland’s iteration of Spider-Man has delivered box office gold — he has appeared in a total of five Marvel Studios and Sony films since the collaboration deal, which collectively grossed almost $8 billion worldwide.
These included Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” the highest-grossing movie of all time.
At Comic-Con last month, Marvel Studios set out a timeline of films and television shows scheduled for the next two years including new outings for popular characters Thor, Black Widow, Doctor Strange and Loki — but none featuring Spider-Man.
Feige is also expected to be busy overseeing new Marvel franchises acquired by Disney in its purchase of 21st Century Fox, which include the popular “X-Men.”
Sony last year produced an Oscar-winning Spider-Man animation separate from Marvel Studios’ domain, as well as a standalone film centered on popular Spider-Man villain Venom.
Disney did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Latest updates

Spider-Man’s Marvel future in peril as Sony deal breaks down
0
Celebrities step out in Andrea Wazen’s shoe designs
0
Australian court upholds sex abuse verdict of Cardinal Pell
0
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres bucks retail malaise as profits surge
0
Aramco US refining unit moves into Texas chemicals business
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.