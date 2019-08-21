Spider-Man’s Marvel future in peril as Sony deal breaks down

You are here

Sony confirmed that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige — widely credited with the phenomenal boom in comic book movies of the past decade — will no longer produce Spider-Man films. (AFP/Chris Delmas)
  • The Marvel movies have together grossed $22 billion at the global box office
  • A key aspect of that partnership has now broken down
LOS ANGELES: Marvel’s superhero films could lose their most famous character after Sony confirmed Tuesday that talks over its deal to share Spider-Man with the Disney-owned studio have broken down.
The Marvel movies have together grossed $22 billion at the global box office, and British actor Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has become an increasingly central figure in the most lucrative franchise in film history.
But while the teen web-slinger has for decades been the crown jewel of the Marvel comic book empire on which the films are based, Sony owns the character’s movie rights.
He only began appearing in Disney-owned Marvel’s “cinematic universe” after the Hollywood giants stuck an almost-unprecedented, and still highly secretive, 2015 deal to co-produce and split profits across the films.
A key aspect of that partnership has now broken down.
Sony confirmed that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige — widely credited with the phenomenal boom in comic book movies of the past decade — will no longer produce Spider-Man films, with a spokesman adding the studio was “disappointed.”
“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him... do not allow time for him to work on IP (intellectual property) they do not own,” the Sony spokesman said in a statement sent to AFP.
The separation makes it “almost certain” that the character Spider-Man will be absent from crossover appearances in future Marvel films, according to Hollywood Reporter journalist Graeme McMillan.
Multiple Hollywood media outlets reported earlier Tuesday that Disney and Sony had failed to agree on financial terms for future Spider-Man films.
According to Deadline, which broke the news, Disney had wanted to significantly increase its financial stake in new Spider-Man movies, while Sony refused to alter existing terms.
Sony said the reports “mischaracterized recent discussions,” but thanked Feige for “the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”
In financial terms, Spider-Man is one of the most successful superheroes in movie history.
Holland’s iteration of Spider-Man has delivered box office gold — he has appeared in a total of five Marvel Studios and Sony films since the collaboration deal, which collectively grossed almost $8 billion worldwide.
These included Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” the highest-grossing movie of all time.
At Comic-Con last month, Marvel Studios set out a timeline of films and television shows scheduled for the next two years including new outings for popular characters Thor, Black Widow, Doctor Strange and Loki — but none featuring Spider-Man.
Feige is also expected to be busy overseeing new Marvel franchises acquired by Disney in its purchase of 21st Century Fox, which include the popular “X-Men.”
Sony last year produced an Oscar-winning Spider-Man animation separate from Marvel Studios’ domain, as well as a standalone film centered on popular Spider-Man villain Venom.
Disney did not immediately respond to request for comment.

New James Bond film title ‘No Time To Die’

Updated 20 August 2019
AFP

  • Filming of the 25th cinematic instalment of the British spy saga is already underway, but has been beset by problems
  • Oscar winner Rami Malek will play the villain in the long-awaited movie that is set to see Craig bow out after eight years as 007
LONDON: The next James Bond film starring Daniel Craig as 007 will be called “No Time To Die” and released in April 2020, the storied franchise announced on Tuesday.
Filming of the 25th cinematic instalment of the British spy saga is already underway, but has been beset by problems.
An explosion at Britain’s Pinewood Studios in June rocked one of the film sets, causing damage to the stage and one minor injury.
The Sun newspaper said a triple blast hit the set after a stunt went wrong, taking off part of the roof and several wall panels.
Bond actor Craig earlier had to undergo minor ankle surgery after an injury on set.
Craig — who will play the legendary character for the fifth time — sustained the injury during filming in Jamaica.
Oscar winner Rami Malek will play the villain in the long-awaited movie that is set to see Craig bow out after eight years as 007.
It will also see the return of Ralph Fiennes as Bond’s boss and French actress Lea Seydoux.
The production has been repeatedly delayed over script disputes.
The delays were prompted in part by Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle’s replacement by Cary Fukunaga in September.
The film is now due to open in cinemas in Britain on April 3, 2020, and in the United States five days later.

