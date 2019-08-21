You are here

PCB’s new constitution has only 6 cricket associations

The PCB said in a statement on Wednesday that the new constitution was approved by the government’s cabinet division. (Pakistan Cricket Board website)
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board has overhauled its constitution, reducing the number of cricket associations from 16 to six.
The PCB said in a statement on Wednesday that the new constitution was approved by the government’s cabinet division and came into effect on Monday.
The six associations are Baluchistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.
Prime minister Imran Khan, who led the country to victory in the 1992 World Cup, is the patron of the cricket board. He had asked the PCB to reduce the number of teams competing in domestic cricket because he believed it could produce more quality players at international level.
The new PCB board of governors will have two members directly appointed by the patron; four independent members, including at least one female member; the chief executive of the PCB; a federal secretary with no voting rights; and three presidents of the cricket associations, who will be appointed on rotation basis from the six presidents of the cricket associations.
The post of PCB managing director is now being re-designated as chief executive.
The PCB has also given representation to the blind cricket council and deaf cricket association in the 11-member general body.

Ronaldo says 2018 ‘probably worst year’ of his life

LISBON, Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo says the rape allegation against him was an attack on his honor and led to one of the worst years of his life.
Ronaldo was accused or raping a woman in Las Vegas more than 10 years ago but won’t face criminal charges after it was determined the investigation failed to show the claim could be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt.
Ronaldo has told Portuguese television TVI that “2018 was probably my worst year ever, personally speaking.”
He said that “when people question your honor, it hurts, it hurts a lot.”
The Juventus player did not directly talk about the 2009 accusation brought on by Kathryn Mayorga, an American who in a separate lawsuit says she was pressured to sign an agreement to keep quiet in exchange for $375,000.
The 34-year-old Ronaldo said he was not “comfortable speaking” about the case, “but when people attack your honor, it is difficult.”
He said he was thankful and proud that “once again” his innocence was proven.
The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault. Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to be named.

