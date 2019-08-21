You are here

﻿

Dubai uses extreme cold cryotherapy to treat racehorses in world first

A horse undergoes a cryotherapy session, which surrounds its body in cold nitrogen mist, at the Zabeel Racing Stables, in Dubai. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Cryotherapy, which surrounds the body in a mist as cold as -140°C, has been used for decades on athletes to aid recovery and in medicine
  • A Dubai-based company, Revive Cryotherapy, says it is now offering the first whole body cryotherapy chamber for horses
Reuters

DUBAI: In the searing summer heat of Dubai, some of the world’s top racehorses are being swathed in freezing nitrogen mist to boost their performance.
Cryotherapy, which surrounds the body in a mist as cold as -140°C, has been used for decades on athletes to aid recovery and in medicine. A Dubai-based company, Revive Cryotherapy, says it is now offering the first whole body cryotherapy chamber for horses.
“As far as recovery goes we are learning, but it is positive so far,” said Satish Seemar, head trainer at Zabeel Racing Stables which trains about 125 horses.
“The horses start hopping quicker after their hard work and racing than without cryotherapy,” he added.
Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates, is known for its connections to elite horse racing. Its ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, is an avid sponsor, owner and rider of horses. The emirate gives out multi-million dollar prizes at prestigious competitions.
“Horse racing is a big business with prizes worth millions of dollars. With cryotherapy we have seen that you can train harder, recover quicker and you can race more often,” said Luka Jurkovic, general manager of Revive Cryotherapy.
The company also offers the technology to humans and dogs and is thinking of expanding into the world of camel racing.
“We will have to scale it up a bit as camels are obviously bigger,” Jurkovic said.
Revive, which has two other bespoke horse cryotherapy cabins in Dubai, finished the testing phase in April and is now using it daily on horses at Zabeel Stables, a lush green space in the heart of Dubai’s high-rise financial district.
The horses are gradually introduced to the cabin, which fits snugly around their bodies leaving their heads and necks free, and treated with the swirling cold mist. After a first few familiarization sessions, they undergo a full treatment which lasts around seven minutes and cools their skin to about 3-5 degrees.
The cabin doors are not locked allowing horses to escape if they panic.
Cryotherapy is thought to help inflammation and tissue damage, and to help athletes — and horses — recover faster after exercise.

PCB’s new constitution has only 6 cricket associations

AP

  • PCB said in a statement that new constitution was approved by government’s cabinet division
  • The post of PCB managing director is now being re-designated as chief executive
AP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board has overhauled its constitution, reducing the number of cricket associations from 16 to six.
The PCB said in a statement on Wednesday that the new constitution was approved by the government’s cabinet division and came into effect on Monday.
The six associations are Baluchistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.
Prime minister Imran Khan, who led the country to victory in the 1992 World Cup, is the patron of the cricket board. He had asked the PCB to reduce the number of teams competing in domestic cricket because he believed it could produce more quality players at international level.
The new PCB board of governors will have two members directly appointed by the patron; four independent members, including at least one female member; the chief executive of the PCB; a federal secretary with no voting rights; and three presidents of the cricket associations, who will be appointed on rotation basis from the six presidents of the cricket associations.
The post of PCB managing director is now being re-designated as chief executive.
The PCB has also given representation to the blind cricket council and deaf cricket association in the 11-member general body.

