﻿

Iran threatens ‘less secure’ shipping lanes if US halts oil exports

Iranian Revolutionary Guards patrolling around the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero after it was seized last month. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

  • The ominous comments by the president and foreign minister come after months of attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz
  • President Rouhani says unilateral pressure against Iran won't guarantee security
JEDDAH: Iran ramped up its threats against shipping on Wednesday, warning that international waterways can not be secure if the regime’s oil exports are halted by sanctions.

The ominous comments by the president and foreign minister come after months of attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one fifth of the world’s oil supplies are transported.

Iran has seized tankers and been blamed for sabotaging ships in response to tough sanctions from the US over the regime’s nuclear program and aggressive policies in the Middle East.

“World powers know that in the case that oil is completely sanctioned and Iran's oil exports are brought down to zero, international waterways can't have the same security as before,”  President Hassan Rouhani said while meeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “So unilateral pressure against Iran can't be to their advantage and won't guarantee their security in the region and the world.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif added to concern over Iran’s future behavior, by saying Tehran might act "unpredictably" in response to "unpredictable" US policies under President Donald Trump.

"Mutual unpredictability will lead to chaos," Zarif said.

Washington ramped up an economic boycott of Iran after Trump last year withdrew from a deal between Tehran and international powers to curb its nuclear program in response to an easing of sanctions.

The sanctions have targeted critical sections of the Iranian economy, in particular its oil exports which have been drastically reduced. 

But the attacks on shipping near and inside the Arabian Gulf have rattled the major crude importers, particularly in Asia.

In response, the US is building maritime coalition to protect vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz between the Arabian Sea and Gulf. The UK, Bahrain and Australia are among those who have signed up.

Iran, predictably, has already warned against the alliance. Iranian Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, a deputy commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards, said no one can secure the Gulf other than Iran and countries of the region, according to the Fars news agency.

*With Reuters

Topics: Iran tensions Strait of Hormuz shipping

Iraq probe: Drone strike caused explosion at Baghdad base

Updated 21 August 2019
AP

Iraq probe: Drone strike caused explosion at Baghdad base

  • A government investigation concluded a drone had set off the blast
  • The finding deepens the question of who is behind a string of at least 3 mysterious explosions that hit militia bases in Iraq in the past month
Updated 21 August 2019
AP

BAGHDAD: A drone strike caused a massive explosion last week at a munitions depot run by an Iranian-backed militia near Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, according to an Iraqi government report obtained Wednesday.
The document shows that a government investigation concluded a drone had set off the blast.
The finding deepens the question of who is behind a string of at least three mysterious explosions that have hit militia bases in Iraq over the past month. Speculation among media and officials has ranged among a number of possible perpetrators, including Israel, Daesh militants, the United States or rival Iraqi factions.
The Associated Press on Wednesday obtained the report outlining the conclusions of a fact-finding committee ordered by the government to investigate the Aug. 12 explosion at the Al-Saqr military base.
It said the blast was caused by a drone strike that sparked a huge fire and ruled out earlier suggestions that it was caused by an electrical short circuit or faulty storage of munitions that allowed them to overheat in sweltering summer temperatures.
The report did not say who the drone belonged to.
The blast at Al-Saqr, or “Falcon,” base killed one civilian, wounded 28 and damaged nearby homes, echoing across Baghdad. The base houses a weapons depot for the Iraqi federal police and the mainly Shiite militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. The state-sanctioned militias, most of which receive backing from Iran, have fought alongside Iraq’s regular armed forces against Daesh.
Al-Saqr was among a string of explosions that hit militia bases and munitions depots over the past several weeks. The deadliest, a July 19 blast, was blamed on a drone that hit a base in Amirli, northern Iraq, killing two Iranians and causing a huge fire. The most recent explosion came on Tuesday night, at a base north of Baghdad.
Following a national security meeting last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi ordered a ban on all military flights throughout the country — including by members of the US-led coalition in Iraq — unless specifically authorized by the Defense Ministry.
The blasts have given rise to a host of theories, including that Israel may be behind them. The Iraqi government has not formally addressed the reports. The United States has denied any role in the blasts.
If Israel did carry out the bombings, it would be an expansion of its campaign against Iran’s spreading influence in the region. Israel has struck Iranian bases in neighboring Syria on numerous occasions, but it is not known to have done so in Iraq.
Asked about the mounting speculation that Israel was striking in Iraq, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said: “Iran has no immunity, anywhere ... We will act — and currently are acting — against them, wherever it is necessary.”
He spoke during a visit to Ukraine and was quoted in the Times of Israel.
An American official said the US has no evidence or credible intelligence that Israel was behind the two most recent blasts — on Tuesday or on Aug. 12. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the issue.

Topics: Iraq Daesh us coalition

