You are here

  • Home
  • Fawaz Alhokair’s M&S deal in Saudi ends, still partners elsewhere
﻿

Fawaz Alhokair’s M&S deal in Saudi ends, still partners elsewhere

A view of a Marks and Spencer shop in Singapore December 14, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Fawaz Alhokair’s M&S deal in Saudi ends, still partners elsewhere

  • M&S still has a partnership with Alhokair in Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair said on Wednesday its franchise agreement in the kingdom with British retailer Marks & Spencer had ended, along with similar deals with a number of “non-performing” brands.
Marks & Spencer (M&S) said in an email that its franchised stores in Saudi Arabia were transferred to Al-Futtaim Group in 2018. M&S has 15 franchised stores in Saudi Arabia.
“We are focused on continuing to work with Al-Futtaim Group to develop and grow our business in Saudi Arabia,” M&S told Reuters.
M&S still has a partnership with Alhokair in Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan, according to M&S’s website.
M&S has more than 400 stores outside the United Kingdom, where it is a mainstay of shopping streets with more than 1,000 outlets. Its international business has been struggling, however, with revenues falling 14% and underlying operating profit down 6% in the year ended March 30, 2019.
Alhokair also said on Wednesday it made a first-quarter net profit of 224 million riyals ($60 million), down 10.1% from the same period a year earlier.
The firm, which owns franchise rights for brands including Mango, Zara and Banana Republic in the Middle East, said a decline in sales during the quarter was driven by the closure of non-performing stores and the disposal of weak brands as the group presses ahead with a “portfolio optimization strategy.”

Topics: Fawaz Alhokair Marks & Spencer Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Business & Economy
Tadawul: Alhokair bucks trend, jumps in heavy trade
0
Business & Economy
Saudi retailers set for Ramadan boost

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres bucks retail malaise as profits surge

Updated 21 August 2019
Sean Cronin

Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres bucks retail malaise as profits surge

  • Mall operator defies online shopping pressure by lowering discounts to tenants, boosting occupancy and rental revenues
Updated 21 August 2019
Sean Cronin

LONDON: Arabian Centres, the Saudi mall operator which went public in May, said first-quarter consolidated net profit almost trebled to SR227 million ($60.53 million) as occupancy edged higher across its shopping centers. Revenues increased by about 2.5 percent over the year to SR572.5 million.

The results helped to propel the group’s shares 3 percent higher on Tuesday.

The group said that it boosted performance by offering lower discounts to its tenants which helped to drive rental revenues. Like-for-like occupancy across all malls increased  to 93.2 percent from 92.4 percent in the year earlier period. Finance costs fell by about 65 percent from a year earlier to SR73.9 million.

FASTFACT

 

27 - Arabian Centres plans to expand its mall portfolio to 27 within four years.

Retailers across the Middle East are coming under increased pressure as more consumers shop online, while at the same time, tourists are spending less in dollar-pegged economies because their purchasing power has been cut by the strength of the greenback. Still, in Saudi Arabia, the under-served retail market is expected to receive a boost from rising investment in the entertainment sector, especially new cinemas.

“Faced with the rising challenge of online shopping, the brick-and-mortar retail segment has sought to diversify its offering to secure its customer base, providing an increased range of leisure and entertainment facilities,” said Oxford Business Group, in a report analyzing emerging trends in the Saudi retail sector.

“The reintroduction of cinemas to the Kingdom in April last year ... is expected to increase retail footfall,” it said.

Arabian Centres, majority-owned by Fawaz Alhokair Group, listed its shares on the Tadawul stock exchange in May — the first to do so in the Kingdom under Rule 144a, allowing the sale of securities, mainly to qualified institutional buyers in the US.

The group aims to expand to 27 malls within four years. 

Topics: Arabian Centres Tadawul economy 2030 2030 Economy

Related

Special 0
Business & Economy
Arabian Centres to float in $1bn-plus test of Saudi market strength
0
Corporate News
Arabian Centres launches Saudi Advantage for world retailers

Latest updates

Merkel warns of Brexit economic pain before Johnson visit
0
International community must help stop Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa: Arab League
0
Fawaz Alhokair’s M&S deal in Saudi ends, still partners elsewhere
0
Iran threatens ‘less secure’ shipping lanes if US halts oil exports
0
Dubai uses extreme cold cryotherapy to treat racehorses in world first
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.