International community must help stop Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa: Arab League

Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinian worshippers last week. (AFP/File photo)
Arab News

  • The statement came after Jordan summoned Israel’s ambassador Sunday in protest over 'violations' at the holy compound
Arab News

CAIRO: The Arab League on Wednesday called on the international community to take responsibility in stopping Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The statement came after Jordan summoned Israel’s ambassador Sunday in protest over “violations” at the holy compound.

Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinian worshippers last week and an Israeli minister sparked anger when he said the country should work toward Jews being allowed to pray at the site.

The Arab Leeague said the rules of international law need to be used to stop the crimes that violate the holy site in Jerusalem “on a daily basis.”

“The (international community’s) continued absence is an encouragement to the occupation and to the continuation of its crimes in absence of the just peace that the people of the region aspire to,” the Arab League said.

The Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories at the Arab League, Said Abu Ali, condemned the ongoing Israeli crimes against Jerusalem and its institutions, monuments and sanctuaries, saying the Arab League remained steadfast in its support of Jerusalem and the Palestinian people to protect their rights and the holy sites.

Macron says will meet Iranians before G7 summit

Reuters

  • Macron will make proposals to help de-escalate tensions between Washington and Tehran
  • France has sought to play a mediating role
Reuters

PARIS: France’s president said on Wednesday he would meet Iranian officials ahead of this weekend’s G7 summit and make proposals to help de-escalate tensions between Washington and Tehran.
“In the coming hours before the G7 I will have meetings with the Iranians to propose things,” Emmanuel Macron told reporters.
Iran’s foreign minister said earlier this week he would meet Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Friday. Two French diplomats said a joint meeting was likely on Friday, but that it had not been made public due to the sensitivity of the Iran dossier.
France has sought over the summer to play a mediating role as relations between the United States and Iran deteriorate, although there has been little sign of any breakthrough.
With punishing US sanctions squeezing its economy, Iran has said it will gradually reduce its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers until the European powers party to the accord — France, Britain and Germany — do more to ensure Tehran benefits financially from the accord.

