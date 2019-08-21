International community must help stop Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa: Arab League

CAIRO: The Arab League on Wednesday called on the international community to take responsibility in stopping Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The statement came after Jordan summoned Israel’s ambassador Sunday in protest over “violations” at the holy compound.

Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinian worshippers last week and an Israeli minister sparked anger when he said the country should work toward Jews being allowed to pray at the site.

The Arab Leeague said the rules of international law need to be used to stop the crimes that violate the holy site in Jerusalem “on a daily basis.”

“The (international community’s) continued absence is an encouragement to the occupation and to the continuation of its crimes in absence of the just peace that the people of the region aspire to,” the Arab League said.

The Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories at the Arab League, Said Abu Ali, condemned the ongoing Israeli crimes against Jerusalem and its institutions, monuments and sanctuaries, saying the Arab League remained steadfast in its support of Jerusalem and the Palestinian people to protect their rights and the holy sites.