You are here

﻿

UAE to impose 50% tax on soft drinks in health drive

Soft drinks and products used to make them will cost 50% more. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

UAE to impose 50% tax on soft drinks in health drive

  • The 50% tax on soft drinks and 100% on vaping products start Jan. 1, 2020
  • The government says the taxes are necessary to help persuade people to make healthier choices
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE government has announced new taxes of up to 100 percent aimed at vaping and soft drinks, in a bid to reduce the consumption of unhealthy products.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, the new list of taxable products will include sugary and sweetened soft drinks, as well as powders that can be used to make drinks, and electronic smoking devices.

A statement on state-run news agency WAM said the step is aimed at reducing “consumption of unhealthy goods and modifying consumers’ behavior.”

The Cabinet decision, will add a 50 percent tax on soft drinks with added sugar, in form of a liquid, concentrate, powders, extracts or any product that may be converted into a drink.




Vaping devices and the associated products will be taxed at 100%. (File/Shutterstock)

“The decision also requires manufacturers to clearly identify the sugar content in order for consumers to make sensible healthy choices,” the statement read.

The cabinet also announced the introduction of a 100 percent tax on electronic smoking devices - irrespective of whether they contain nicotine or tobacco - and the liquids used in the devices.

The UAE government first introduced a tax on specific goods deemed harmful to human health in 2017. 

Topics: Health tax vaping Soft drinks

Related

Special 0
Saudi Arabia
What you need to know about vaping in Saudi Arabia
0
World
Up in smoke: Vaping China co-pilot sparks mid-air emergency

Fawaz Alhokair’s M&S deal in Saudi ends, still partners elsewhere

Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Fawaz Alhokair’s M&S deal in Saudi ends, still partners elsewhere

  • M&S still has a partnership with Alhokair in Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan
Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair said on Wednesday its franchise agreement in the kingdom with British retailer Marks & Spencer had ended, along with similar deals with a number of “non-performing” brands.
Marks & Spencer (M&S) said in an email that its franchised stores in Saudi Arabia were transferred to Al-Futtaim Group in 2018. M&S has 15 franchised stores in Saudi Arabia.
“We are focused on continuing to work with Al-Futtaim Group to develop and grow our business in Saudi Arabia,” M&S told Reuters.
M&S still has a partnership with Alhokair in Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan, according to M&S’s website.
M&S has more than 400 stores outside the United Kingdom, where it is a mainstay of shopping streets with more than 1,000 outlets. Its international business has been struggling, however, with revenues falling 14% and underlying operating profit down 6% in the year ended March 30, 2019.
Alhokair also said on Wednesday it made a first-quarter net profit of 224 million riyals ($60 million), down 10.1% from the same period a year earlier.
The firm, which owns franchise rights for brands including Mango, Zara and Banana Republic in the Middle East, said a decline in sales during the quarter was driven by the closure of non-performing stores and the disposal of weak brands as the group presses ahead with a “portfolio optimization strategy.”

Topics: Fawaz Alhokair Marks & Spencer Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Business & Economy
Tadawul: Alhokair bucks trend, jumps in heavy trade
0
Business & Economy
Saudi retailers set for Ramadan boost

Latest updates

Merkel warns of Brexit economic pain before Johnson visit
0
International community must help stop Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa: Arab League
0
Fawaz Alhokair’s M&S deal in Saudi ends, still partners elsewhere
0
Iran threatens ‘less secure’ shipping lanes if US halts oil exports
0
Dubai uses extreme cold cryotherapy to treat racehorses in world first
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.