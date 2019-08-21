Saudi mother kidnapped in Istanbul while on holiday with family

You are here

﻿

A Saudi woman has been kidnapped in the Turkish city of Istanbul while on holiday with her family. (File/AFP)
JEDDAH: A Saudi woman is reported to have been kidnapped in Istanbul while on holiday in Turkey with her family.
Security cameras captured the moment the woman was sprayed in the face with a substance that knocked her unconscious and taken away by a man, the Arabic-language newspapee  Asharq Al-Awsat  said on Wednesday.
The report said the attack took place “a few days ago” near a hotel in the Asian part of Istanbul, where she was staying with her family.
The woman, known as Abeer, was visiting Istanbul with her husband and children on holiday. All communication with her was cut after she disappeared, sources told the newspaper.
Neither the Saudi consulate in Istanbul or the Turkish police were able to determine her whereabouts, the report said.
The security cameras showed “a person carrying a small package sprayed a substance on the face of the Saudi tourist, who lost consciousness, before taking her with him until she disappeared from view,” the source said.
The incident comes days after two Saudi brothers were attacked and robbed by gunmen while they were visiting Istanbul.
Saudi Arabia urged its nationals in the city to “exercise vigilance and caution.”

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN has affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to international law and regional security, stability and peace.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said the entire world recognizes the imperative of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But, he added, Israel continues to procrastinate in implementing relevant UN resolutions, refrains from recognizing the national rights of the Palestinian people, and has continued its provocations, the latest of which was the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Eid Al-Adha, “an attack we condemn in the strongest terms.”

Al-Mouallimi urged the Security Council to reaffirm by all means the fundamental principles of international relations, and to reject occupation, violence, oppression, incitement and sedition by Israel and Iran, which he said are causing unrest in the Middle East.

He added that the Kingdom is always working to encourage development in the Middle East, and believes that comprehensive development in the region is the way to achieve stability, eliminate terrorism and alleviate conflicts.

“The Kingdom always seeks to extend cooperation and commitment to dialogue in order to solve problems through peaceful means, but at the same time stresses that the calls for dialogue should be consistent with the cessation of threats and interference in internal affairs and hostilities, such as attacks on diplomatic missions and attempts to assassinate diplomats, cyberattacks on infrastructure, propaganda campaigns, fueling strife and sectarianism, and supporting and sponsoring militias and terrorist organizations,” he said.

“Without a practical cessation of these practices, any call for dialogue is just a facade and a tool to achieve the goals of expansion and domination.”

 

