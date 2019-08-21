You are here

As warm welcome chills, Turkey clamps down on Syrians

The Turkish government categorically denies claims of forced deportations for registered and unregistered Syrians. (AP)
Updated 21 August 2019
AP

  • Human Rights Watch accused authorities of detaining and coercing Syrians into signing “voluntary return forms” before returning them to danger
  • Turkey has been carrying out a campaign to re-inforce its rules requiring Syrian refugees to stay in cities where they are registered with the government
BEIRUT: Mustafa, a 21-year-old Syrian in Turkey, was at the shoe factory in Istanbul where he worked making army boots when three policemen stormed in, asking if everyone had their papers. He and three other Syrian refugees did not.
Within a day, Mustafa and a busload of other refugees would be driven to Turkey’s southern border and forced to go back to their war-torn country.
“They told us things like, ‘Don’t come back to Turkey’ and ‘Go liberate your country’. Things like that,” Mustafa recalled, speaking by phone to The Associated Press from his hometown of Salqin in the opposition-held Syrian province of Idlib. He asked that his full name not be published, fearing for his safety.
Mustafa is among hundreds of Syrian refugees who have been detained and reportedly forcibly deported to Syria in the past month, according to accounts by refugees to the AP. The expulsions reflect rising anti-refugee sentiment in a country that once flung open its borders to millions of Syrians fleeing civil war.
For weeks, Turkey has been carrying out a campaign to re-inforce its rules requiring Syrian refugees to stay in cities where they are registered with the government. Accounts by Mustafa and other Syrians suggest that along with that campaign, some unregistered refugees are being forced out of the country. The AP interviewed six Syrians who said they were among large groups deported to Syria in the past month.
The Turkish government categorically denies claims of forced deportations for registered and unregistered Syrians, saying only voluntary returns are allowed. Turkey is bound by an international law that protects against return to a country where a person faces persecution.
“I am officially denying such claims, it is not possible,” said Ramazan Secilmis, an official with the Directorate General of Migration Management. He said 337,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned over the course of the war to Turkish-controlled zones in northern Syria.
But in a report late last month, Human Rights Watch accused authorities of detaining and coercing Syrians into signing “voluntary return forms” before returning them to danger. It called on authorities to protect the basic rights of all Syrians regardless of registration status.
There are no statistics on those forcibly returned. The Bab Al-Hawa crossing — one of several crossings run by Syrian opposition authorities — saw 6,160 deportees from Turkey in July, a 40 percent jump from the month before, according to an infographic on the crossing’s official Twitter page. It did not elaborate on the circumstances of the deportations.
Asked by the AP if it was aware of any forced deportations, the UN refugee agency’s Turkey spokesperson Selin Unal said in an emailed statement that it was “following up on a number of reported cases” related to unregistered Syrians. Unal said it “could not confirm that large numbers” of registered refugees had been returned to Syria.
“UNHCR’s priority is that persons in need of international protection continue to benefit from this protection,” the statement said.
Turkey opened its borders to Syrians in April 2011 and is currently home to 3.6 million who fled the civil war, now in its ninth year.
But as Turkey suffers an economic downturn and rising unemployment, calls among Turks for Syrians to go home are growing. Analysts say rising resentment against Syrians was one reason President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party lost the race for mayor of Istanbul in June.
An opinion survey conducted by the PIAR research center last month showed that 82.3% of the respondents agreed with the statement: “All Syrians must be sent back, I don’t like the government’s policy.” The research was conducted with 2,460 people in 26 provinces.
Under Turkey’s system, Syrians register with the government and obtain “temporary protection” status, receiving an ID card known in Turkish as a “kimlik.” The ID card allows refugees to obtain permission to work. But they are required to remain in the specific province where they obtain their registration.
Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous city — which hosts the largest number of registered Syrians, nearly 548,000 — stopped accepting new registrations last year, with authorities insisting it cannot absorb any more. But many Syrians from elsewhere have flocked to the city over the years for work.
In July, Istanbul’s governor gave all Syrians not registered in Istanbul a deadline to leave the city or be forcibly removed. The deadline was initially supposed to run out on Tuesday, but Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told Haberturk television late on Tuesday that it had been extended for two months, until Oct. 30.
However, even for weeks before the initial deadline, police have been doing frequent checks on Syrian IDs.
Mustafa, who had come to Turkey in 2017 and was not yet registered, was caught in one of those checks.
He said he had been trying in vain to obtain a “kimlik” in Istanbul. Finally, a week before his arrest, he found a lawyer who could arrange one in the nearby city of Bursa. Mustafa did the application, and the lawyer told him to come on Monday, July 22 to Bursa to obtain the ID card.
But the police raid came the preceding Friday. Mustafa and the two other unregistered Syrians in the workshop were piled into a bus that quickly filled with other Syrians. At a nearby police station, they were ordered to sign papers in Turkish, which they could not read.
Mustafa said they were then taken to a larger police station, where they were handcuffed and put on a bus with other Syrians. They were driven for 24 hours to the border province of Hatay, where they were dropped off at an informal crossing into Syria.
Now back in Idlib, Mustafa is searching for a way to support his mother and sisters. “It is very difficult and I take care of a whole family,” he said. “There is war here. Nothing else.”
Abdullah Abdulkader, a Syrian who was working at a laundry in the southern city of Gaziantep, was with two Syrian friends heading to get dinner when police asked for their IDs.
The 27-year-old said he had registered four months ago but had still not received the “kimlik.” When he told the officer he did not have it, he was slapped, handcuffed and detained in a car for seven hours. He and several other Syrians were taken by bus to the southern city of Antakya, where they spent the night at a police station without food or drink.
The next day, he was given a choice: pay a fine equivalent to $644 and spend three months in jail, or be deported. He chose deportation.
He then had to sign a number of documents in Turkish which he was told said he could not return to Turkey for the next five years. Another document which he shared with the AP had Arabic translation. It affirmed that he is voluntarily returning to Syria even after he was informed by authorities about the security situation in his country.
Abdulkader, now in the northern Syrian town of Afrin, says he never wants to go back to Turkey.
“We went there and got deported. What more humiliation can there be?” he said. “I will search for work and will find work here.”
In Istanbul, some Syrians are hiding from the intensified controls.
Yousef Abbas, a 26-year-old from Aleppo, is registered in the city of Izmir but works in Istanbul’s vast tourism sector. “I am afraid. I don’t go out. Why? Because I would get caught,” he said earlier this week.
If he goes back to Izmir, he would be separated from his wife and children, registered in Istanbul.
Didem Danis, president of Association for Migration Research in Istanbul, said that in the first years of the Syrians’ arrival, “there was quite a positive attitude toward the newcomers.”
“But this has been going down throughout the years, and in the last two years especially as the Turkish economy goes down.”
Mohammad Wael, a Syrian from Damascus who is registered in Istanbul, works in a kebab shop in the city’s “Little Syria” district. He calls the treatment of Syrians “unacceptable.”
“If you go to the pharmacy, they will point at us as ‘those are Syrians.’ If you walk in the street, they will point at us, ‘those are Syrians.’ If we enter a supermarket, they will point at us, ‘those are Syrians’,” he said.
“Syrians are like the Turks, both are human beings and both are Muslims.”

The Gulf’s war on smugglers

Updated 22 August 2019
Jennifer Bell

  • Recent busts have included cash, cannabis and Captagon
  • Tech-savvy criminals play cat-and mouse with tech-savvy criminals
DUBAI: Bulk cash couriers, narcotics mules, counterfeit goods, wildlife trafficking —  spotting smugglers is all part of a day’s work for customs officials and law enforcement professionals in the Gulf.

Experts say that illegal trafficking in all its guises is bringing in billions each year for criminals worldwide, and the problem is increasing across the globe and the region.

In Saudi Arabia this week alone, officials arrested four passengers attempting to smuggle SR3.1 million ($830,000) in cash out of Madinah’s airport, while Saudi Arabian Border Guards intercepted two boats carrying large quantities of cannabis into the Kingdom. In a third bust, Saudi customs thwarted two attempts to bring more than 2.5 million Captagon (amphetamine) pills hidden in two vehicles into the Kingdom via a port.

Adel Hamaizia, a research fellow for the Middle East and North Africa program at the Royal Institute of International Affairs at the think tank Chatham House, told Arab News that money laundering,  or cash smuggling, is a major trafficking problem for the Kingdom and wider GCC.

Smuggling of cash is a major trafficking issue for the Kingdom and region, adding to the problem of capital flight.  

“One of the methods aiding capital flight in the GCC is old-school smuggling of cash as well as precious metals,” he said. 

But trafficking of drugs, fuel and even wildlife are also adding to pressures facing customs officials.

“Cross-border fuel smuggling from Saudi Arabia into its neighbors has remained an enduring feature. However, energy pricing reforms in the Kingdom in recent years have stifled smugglers’ margins if not canceled them out altogether,” said Hamaizia. “When it comes to drugs, countries of the GCC serve as consumption destinations and transit hubs, but not production spaces.”

Many countries in the region serve as transit hubs for drug smuggling as a result of geography, infrastructure, porous borders and lengthy coastlines, he said.

“Drugs smuggled into GCC states include qat, opium, cannabis, and Captagon (the family of drugs known as amphetamines). Captagon is one of the major drugs smuggled from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt. 

“Wildlife smuggling such as houbara birds, pangolins, ivory, rhinoceros horns and others are also common across Gulf states. Doha serves as transit hubs for birds, mammals, ivory, and reptiles being transported between Africa and Asia.”

The Gulf is a transit point for trade passing through the region, so any and all types of illicit goods are smuggled.

Channing Mavrellis, of the think tank Global Financial Integrity, which works to curtail trade-related illicit financial flows, also highlighted the growing threat smugglers pose in the GCC. “The Gulf is a transit point for trade passing through the region, so any and all types of illicit goods are smuggled,” he said.

Experts say smuggling tactics are becoming increasingly sophisticated. “The methods used depend largely on the type of good being smuggled, its quantity and the level of risk/enforcement,” said Mavrellis. “For bulk cash smuggling or drug trafficking in smaller quantities, someone may simply conceal the illicit goods on their body or in their luggage. For larger quantities, smugglers may conceal the goods in a shipment of legitimate goods.”

However, Hamaizia warned that criminals are adopting new high-tech tactics. “The smuggling of lightweight drugs is now often supported by drones,” he said.

Smugglers are also turning to social media. In a report — Social Media and Drug Smuggling — published in journals earlier this year, authors noted the trend, saying: “Social media can be used for legal or illegal purposes by many individuals. Some may use these applications for drug smuggling. For example, Saudi Arabia Directorate General of Narcotics Control has arrested eight individuals for drug smuggling through social media.”

Saudi Arabia’s Border Guards this week intercepted two boats carrying large quantities of cannabis.  (Social media photo)

According to customs law jointly adopted by GCC countries, illegal transportation of goods can carry a jail term of up to 15 years. 

Meanwhile, many criminals are attempting to take advantage of the busy transit routes in the region.

Hamaizia said: “Traffickers and smugglers often opt for busier international airports where they may benefit from sloppier screening. Smugglers also focus on connecting flights, where screening is rushed and even non-existent in some cases.”

At Dubai International Airport, one of the region’s busiest hubs, authorities caught more than 1,000 people attempting to smuggle illegal goods into the UAE last year, with officials employing a wealth of new technologies. 

These include the Ionscan 500 DT, which can detect a wide range of military, commercial and homemade explosives as well as common illegal drugs, and the Thermo FirstDefender, a handheld device used to identify unknown solids or liquid chemicals.

Mavrellis said the challenge at busy transit routes was to search and question travelers while keeping operations running smoothly. 

“High volumes of international trade can make detecting smuggling difficult as customs agencies must strike a balance between trade facilitation and enforcement. Basically, it is the problem of finding a needle in a haystack — but without taking too much time,” he said.

