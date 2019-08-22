You are here

Lebanon sees high chances of offshore discovery, reforms on track-minister

Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water, Nada Boustani Khoury speaks during an interview with Reuters at her office in Beirut, Lebanon, August 21, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 22 August 2019
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon has high chances of making an offshore energy discovery once drilling gets underway from November or December and its second licensing round is receiving lots of interest, the minister of energy and water said on Wednesday.
Nada Boustani also said plans to reform the electricity sector, which bleeds state funds while inflicting daily power cuts on Lebanese, were on schedule and expressed hope a regulatory authority would be established soon.
“We are really working on this strategy for the electricity sector because we are aware of its importance for the whole country,” she told Reuters in an interview.
Boustani’s ministry is a focal point of government efforts to reform an economy struggling with one of the world’s heaviest public debt burdens and years of low economic growth.
Fixing the electricity sector is seen as a key measure of Beirut’s will to drive through long-stalled reforms. Donor states and institutions last year offered $11 billion in soft loans for investment, conditional on such reforms.
Lebanon hopes an offshore energy discovery would give a big boost to its economy in the coming years. The country is in the eastern Mediterranean region where a number of sub-sea gas fields in Israeli, Cypriot and Egyptian waters have been discovered since 2009.
Lebanon awarded its first offshore gas and oil exploration and production agreements in 2018 to a consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek for two blocks.
“We have among the best companies worldwide working on it.
“Worldwide ... the average is to explore three wells before having a discovery,” Boustani said, citing guidance from Total.
“So if we have it from our first well, it would be amazing.” Drilling of the first well was expected to begin in November or early December and would take 55 days, she added.
The closing date for bids in the second licensing round is Jan. 31, 2020. “We are seeing lots of interest,” she said from firms including Malaysia’s Petronas, BP, Russia’s Lukoil and Gazprom.
US diplomats had also expressed interest though American firms had yet to be in touch.
CUTTING LOSSES, IMPROVING REVENUES
The government approved a plan earlier this year to reform the electricity sector. It aims to provide Lebanon with uninterrupted supply and to eliminate the annual deficits wracked up by the state-owned power company.
Boustani said efforts to reduce losses through fixing bottlenecks in the grid were on schedule. So too were efforts to reduce “non-technical losses” such as power theft. A planned “smart grid” will include meters that prevent this.
The government’s goal of reducing losses from the grid to 25% by the end of 2019 from the previous 34% would be met and possibly exceeded, she said. Efforts to improve revenue collection were also ahead of target.
Tenders for bids to build and operate new power stations under public-private partnerships would hopefully be launched in September, Boustani said.
As power supply improves, allowing Lebanese to do away with expensive private generators, the plan includes an increase to the power tariff. Boustani hoped this would be possible in 2020.
Lebanon aims to be producing 30% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, she added.
Boustani said the regulatory authority should be established as soon as possible. “For me it can be done tomorrow if everyone agrees,” she said.

Gulf Marine CEO quits after review sparks profit warning

Updated 22 August 2019
Reuters

Gulf Marine CEO quits after review sparks profit warning

  • Tensions in the Arabian Gulf, a worrisome global growth outlook and uncertainty over oil prices have recently dampened investor confidence
Updated 22 August 2019
Reuters

DUBAI: Gulf Marine Services said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Duncan Anderson has resigned as the oilfield industry contractor warned a reassessment of its ships and contracts showed profit would fall this year, kicking its shares 12 percent down.

The Abu Dhabi-based offshore services specialist said a review by new finance chief Stephen Kersley of its large E-class vessels operating in Northwest Europe and the Middle East pointed to 2019 core earnings of between $45 million and $48 million, below $58 million that it reported last year.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Anderson, who has served as CEO for 12 years, was asked to step down. Anderson could not be reached for comment.

The company, which in the past predominantly operated in the UAE, expanded operations and deployed large vessels in the North Sea and Saudi Arabia nine years ago and listed its shares in London in 2014.

Tensions in the Arabian Gulf, a worrisome global growth outlook and uncertainty over oil prices have recently dampened investor confidence.

The North Sea has seen a revival in production in recent years due to new fields coming on line and improved performance by operators following the 2014 oil price collapse.

Still, the basin’s production is expected to decline over the next decade, according to Britain’s Oil and Gas Authority.

“(The CFO’s) review has coincided with a pause in renewables-related self-propelled self-elevating support vessels activity in the North Sea, which will impact several of the higher day-rate E-Class vessels,” Investec wrote in a note.

Gulf Marine appointed industry veteran Kersley as chief financial officer in late May as it sought to halt a slide which has seen the company’s shares fall nearly 80 percent last year and another 23 percent so far this year.

The company said market conditions remained challenging and that it was still in talks with its financial advisors regarding a new capital structure.

“Management, the new board and the group’s advisors, have been in negotiation with the group’s banks on resetting its capital structure and progress has been made,” it said in a statement.

Last year, Gulf Marine said contracts were delayed into 2019 as the company was seen to be in breach of certain banking covenants at the end of 2018.

The company said it was still in talks with its banks and individual lenders with hopes of getting a waiver or an agreement to amend the concerned covenants.

Topics: Gulf Marine Duncan Anderson Abu Dhabi

