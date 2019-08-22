Texas shale gas towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade

You are here

A mural depicting oil wells is seen in front of an abandoned building in downtown Midland, Texas, US. (Reuters)
  • That hesitance is fading fast as oil majors make longer-term commitments to drill in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas: In west Texas, the center of the US oil boom, about 3,800 students at Permian High School are crammed into a campus designed for 2,500.

Officials had expected enrollment to fall after the last oil price crash in 2014, but it kept rising — one sign of a growing resilience in the oil economy as Exxon Mobil, Chevron and others continue investing billions of dollars here.

For most of the last century, oil money has flowed into this region — but residents had enough sense to know it would flow out again when the next bust hit. That cycle has always made people wary of investing during good times.

That hesitance is fading fast as oil majors make longer-term commitments to drill in the Permian Basin and residents grow weary of traffic jams on once-rural roads, long waits for appointments, pricey housing and overcrowded schools. Local government and industry are joining forces to tackle the region’s overwhelmed services.

“When you have more students, you need more teachers,” said Danny Gex, principal at the Odessa school. Texas has a statewide teacher shortage, Gex said, and “when you’re in a desert, it makes it a lot more difficult to find them.”

Housing is also in demand. The median price in Midland, $311,000 in April, was higher than any other Texas city outside Austin.

The world’s biggest oil majors are taking control of the shale business. That means they will need to lure more staff to live permanently with families in cities such as Midland and Odessa, rather than depending on “man camps” for  roughnecks or relying on temporary schemes.

“The mindset is changing,” said Midland Mayor Jerry Morales. “We understand we’re growing and we need these things.”

TEHRAN: Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency says two lawmakers have been arrested for unspecified actions described as “disrupting” the country’s car market.
The report says the two lawmakers — Fereydoun Ahmadi and Mohammad Azizi — were initially taken to the Evin prison in Tehran but they were later released for about $85,000 in bail.
The report didn’t specify if the two have been charged with any financial crimes.
Iran is trying to crack down on corruption and has arrested several persons since 2018. Two prominent local businessmen have been hanged.
Iran’s economy nosedived since the US pullout from the nuclear deal last year. Prices of cars have skyrocketed as Western manufacturers pull out of the country and foreign-produced parts are becoming harder to find. China is trying to fill the void.

0

