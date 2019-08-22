You are here

Two Israeli Arabs charged over alleged Daesh support

The two men from Tamra, a town in northern Israel, are accused of being “active in advancing... the ideology of the Islamic State” group. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 August 2019
AFP

Two Israeli Arabs charged over alleged Daesh support

  • The two men from Tamra, a town in northern Israel, are accused of being ‘active in advancing’ Daesh
  • Around a dozen Israeli Arabs are fighting for Daesh in Syria and Iraq
Updated 22 August 2019
AFP

JERUSALEM: Two Israeli Arabs were charged Thursday over their alleged support for Daesh, including downloading guides to prepare terror attacks, Israel’s domestic security agency said.
Amin Yasin, a 22-year-old studying medicine in Slovakia, and Ali Armush, 28, were arrested in July, the Shin Bet security agency said.
The two men from Tamra, a town in northern Israel, are accused of being “active in advancing... the ideology of the Islamic State” group.
“The suspects downloaded to their computers data and information that had Islamic State material, materials showing ways of preparing weapons and devices to be used in terror attacks.
“This was done to prepare for terror attacks,” Shin Bet said.
Yasin and Armush appeared in court Thursday in the coastal city of Haifa, where they were charged over their alleged involvement with Daesh.
Shin Bet did not detail the charges or say when the suspects’ trial would begin.
Around a dozen Israeli Arabs are fighting for Daesh in Syria and Iraq, the security service told AFP.
Israeli Arabs are the descendants of Palestinians who remained on their land after the 1948 creation of Israel.
They make up around 17.5 percent of Israel’s population of nine million.

Topics: Daesh Israel

Video of woman beaten at Iranian airport sparks anger in Iraq

Updated 22 August 2019
Arab News

Video of woman beaten at Iranian airport sparks anger in Iraq

  • In the video, the woman, who is visibly upset, says the officer hit her in the eye
  • The Iraqi foreign ministry said urged all countries to treat Iraqis with humanity and respect
Updated 22 August 2019
Arab News

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi foreign ministry is “following with great interest” the case of a woman who claims she was beaten by a security officer at an Iranian airport.
A video of the woman in her 50s showing injuries to her face has sparked anger among Iraqis.
The attack at Mashhad airport took place on Sunday evening, Al Arabiya reported.
In the video, the woman, who is visibly upset, says the officer hit her in the eye.
“Iraq treats all those who arrive to its land with humanity and respect,” the foreign ministry said, “and urged all countries to treat Iraqis similarly.”

Topics: Iraq Iran Mashhad airport

