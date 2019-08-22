You are here

Jammu and Kashmir: A disputed state under siege

Security personnel stand gaurd on a street near closed shops in Srinagar on August 22, 2019. (AFP)
This photo taken on August 16, 2019 shows a man sitting next to graffiti that reads "We Want Freedom" on a shuttered store in the Soura locality in Srinagar, during a lockdown imposed by Indian authorities after stripping Kashmir of its autonomy. (AFP)
Updated 22 August 2019
Sanjay Kumar

Jammu and Kashmir: A disputed state under siege

  • India fears protest if the communication is restored and troops scaled down in Kashmir
  • Widespread anger over government’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status
Updated 22 August 2019
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: It is more than two weeks since Indian-held Kashmir began facing curfews. Markets in major parts of the valley and Muslim regions of Jammu were shut, communication networks suspended, and people were even denied access to telephone networks.
New Delhi’s decision on August 5 to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution that gave the state autonomous status brought Kashmir to a standstill, with strict curfews and troops patrolling the valley.
On August 19, the local administration relaxed the curfew and allowed schools to reopen. It also restored some of the telephone landlines.
However, protests in parts of Srinagar and outside the city forced the government to reimpose the communication ban. The schools wear a deserted look even after four days of reopening.

People fear the uncertainty in the air.
Some reports suggest that people are also resorting to civil disobedience by not opening market stalls or sending their children to school.
There is  widespread anger and resentment among the people, with the overwhelming majority feeling let down by the government’s decision to strike down the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
They say that their identity has been attacked and it is not possible to live under such conditions.
The administration fears large scale protest and resistance if communication is restored and troop numbers are scaled down.
New Delhi fears that if violence breaks out, it will lose its political narrative both domestically and internationally.
Kashmir remains on edge.
It remains to be seen how long paramilitary forces will be able to contain the growing anger and angst among the local populace of the Muslim-majority region under Indian rule.

Topics: Jammu Kashmir India

Taliban talks resume amid hopes of deal

Updated 22 August 2019
AFP

Taliban talks resume amid hopes of deal

  • The disclosure came in a context of ongoing bloodshed in Afghanistan after NATO said two US military personnel were killed Wednesday
  • Washington is hoping to strike an agreement with the Taliban by September 1 — ahead of Afghan polls due the same month
Updated 22 August 2019
AFP

DOHA: The US and the Taliban met in Doha on Thursday, an American source close to the talks said, for potentially decisive dialogue to allow Washington to drawdown militarily in Afghanistan.
The source said the talks started around 1300 GMT — the ninth time the two foes have met face-to-face.
The disclosure came in a context of ongoing bloodshed in Afghanistan after NATO said two US military personnel were killed Wednesday, blasts rocked Jalalabad Monday, and the death toll from a weekend wedding bombing reached 80.
Washington’s top commander in Afghanistan General Scott Miller was at the talks venue, according to an AFP correspondent.
The US, which invaded Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban in 2001, wants to withdraw thousands of troops but only in return for the insurgent group renouncing Al-Qaeda and curbing attacks.
Washington is hoping to strike an agreement with the Taliban by September 1 — ahead of Afghan polls due the same month, and US presidential polls due in 2020.
Taliban lead negotiator Abbas Stanikzai told AFP Thursday that overall talks had been “going well.”
The talks are expected to focus on establishing a timeline for the US withdrawal of its more than 13,000 troops in Afghanistan.
“We’ve been there for 18 years, it’s ridiculous,” US President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday.
“We are negotiating with the government and we are negotiating with the Taliban,” he said.
“We have good talks going and we will see what happens.”
But the thorny issues of power-sharing with the Taliban, the role of regional powers including Pakistan and India, and the fate of Afghanistan’s incumbent administration remain unresolved.
US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad sought to bolster optimism for a peace agreement last week when he said in a tweet that he hoped this is the final year that the country is at war.

Topics: Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad

