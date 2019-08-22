Music blooms in Saudi Arabia’s mountain resort city of Taif as rose ensemble takes a bow

You are here

The name ‘Rose Village’ was chosen in recognition of the importance of the rose as the icon for Taif. (AN photo by Tareq Al-Thaqafi)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • An orchestra of Ukrainian and Russian musicians performed enchanting symphonies by Mozart and Beethoven at the Ward (Rose) Village
  • The month-long Taif Season festival highlights the city as a leading Arab tourist destination
TAIF: Hanging from suspended imitation rose flowers and dressed in white, an orchestra of Ukrainian and Russian musicians performed enchanting symphonies by Mozart and Beethoven at the Ward (Rose) Village in Taif’s Arrudaf Park as part of Taif Season.

The month-long Taif Season will run during August with more than 70 quality events designed to highlight the city as a popular Arab resort and leading Arab tourist destination.

Female musicians in the orchestra played from a height of seven meters, delighting large crowds with a spectacular performance of well-known symphonies.

Mashaal Al-Rashid, head of the company organizing the Rose Village Festival, told Arab News that the name ‘Rose Village’ was chosen in recognition of the importance of rose as the icon of Taif.

“The festival’s content was elaborated, and all the activities and events organized so as to promote the value, and the social and economic significance of Taif’s roses,” he said.

Al-Rashid said that the hanging roses orchestra was inspired by the beauty of Taif’s mountains and their startling roses. 

“Each flower carries a musician holding her instrument, delivering a breathtaking performance and an enjoyable experience,” he said.

The orchestra includes musicians from several countries who were selected after delivering string performances in various world capitals.

 Dr. Nayef Al-Buraq, dean of Taif University’s College of Arts, said that Taif’s character is based on its culture and location.

“It is a cultural tourist icon that evolves year after year to keep pace with the national Vision 2030, with events that attract visitors from around the world,” he said.

“The programs aims to promote quality of life, reflected through the joyful Taif Season that paints a bright picture of Saudi creativity,” said Al-Buraq.

He said that the challenges faced in preparing for this season included developing quality academic programs, highlighting popular arts, and attracting Arab, Saudi and international creative involvement.

“These challenges highlight the leading role played by the Kingdom’s government in catering for culture and arts, and turning this festival into a tourist and cultural event throughout the year,” he said.

Festival visitor Omar Al-Khalidi said that the event offers musical attractions and cultural arts that have long been absent from Taif.

“Everyone knows that Taif is the city of arts and culture, and the first Saudi city to host a movie theater. Arrudaf Park was the scene for concerts for well-known artists such as Abdullah Mohammed, Mohammed Abdu, Talal Maddah and many other Arab talents,” he said.

Topics: TAIF SEASON Saudi Seasons Arrudaf Park saudi tourism Rose Village Festival

Girls outperform boys at games during Taif Season

Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
SPA

Girls outperform boys at games during Taif Season

  • Saudi Entertainment Summit aims to give visitors at Taif Season an atmosphre of fun, adventure and enthusiasm.
Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
SPA

TAIF: Taif Season is attracting Saudi girls to adventure and action games, with the “Action Mania” park allowing game fans of both sexes to exercise their passions in an unprecedented interactive atmosphere in the Village of Roses, held in Al-Radf Park.

Ryan Shaqroun, CEO of Saudi Entertainment Summit, owner of “Action Mania,” noted that girls were more daring than their male counterparts in the “Adrenaline Live” event in the challenge and adventure city. The company has designed a special sports abaya, closed from the bottom, to give girls more freedom during play.

Among the adventure games that have attracted Saudi women at “Action Mania,” “Skyfall” is a breathtaking game, with a safe fall of 16 meters, while the company has also introduced its parachute jump simulator for the first time.

Shaqroun added that the company aims to give visitors at Taif Season an atmosphere of fun, adventure and enthusiasm, with the adventure park area covering 12,000 square meters within the Village of Roses, with 15 games of different sizes. All games have international safety and security certifications, conform to Saudi standards and specifications, and are under the supervision of trained Saudi cadres with experience in the entertainment industry.

Visitors can enter Action Mania from 5 p.m. to midnight, allowing them to experience the fun, entertainment and adventure through a range of exciting activities and games, suitable for the whole family, such as climbing, free jumping, circus swings, and other skill and fitness games.

Topics: TAIF SEASON Village of Roses

