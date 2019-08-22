You are here

Girls outperform boys in games at Saudi Arabia's Taif Season

Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

  • Saudi Entertainment Summit aims to give visitors at Taif Season an atmosphre of fun, adventure and enthusiasm.
TAIF: Taif Season is attracting Saudi girls to adventure and action games, with the “Action Mania” park allowing game fans of both sexes to exercise their passions in an unprecedented interactive atmosphere in the Village of Roses, held in Al-Radf Park.

Ryan Shaqroun, CEO of Saudi Entertainment Summit, owner of “Action Mania,” noted that girls were more daring than their male counterparts in the “Adrenaline Live” event in the challenge and adventure city. The company has designed a special sports abaya, closed from the bottom, to give girls more freedom during play.

Among the adventure games that have attracted Saudi women at “Action Mania,” “Skyfall” is a breathtaking game, with a safe fall of 16 meters, while the company has also introduced its parachute jump simulator for the first time.

Shaqroun added that the company aims to give visitors at Taif Season an atmosphere of fun, adventure and enthusiasm, with the adventure park area covering 12,000 square meters within the Village of Roses, with 15 games of different sizes. All games have international safety and security certifications, conform to Saudi standards and specifications, and are under the supervision of trained Saudi cadres with experience in the entertainment industry.

Visitors can enter Action Mania from 5 p.m. to midnight, allowing them to experience the fun, entertainment and adventure through a range of exciting activities and games, suitable for the whole family, such as climbing, free jumping, circus swings, and other skill and fitness games.

Topics: TAIF SEASON Village of Roses

Copyright campaign puts Saudi artists in the frame

Updated 22 August 2019
SPA

Copyright campaign puts Saudi artists in the frame

  • All art is copyrighted from the moment it is produced or becomes a fixed copy
  • The Committee for Copyright Infringements may impose a financial penalty of not more than SR100,000 ($26,600). imports and humanitarian aid
JEDDAH: Artists in the Kingdom have been urged to ensure that the copyright on their work is protected as part of a Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) “Own Your Art” campaign.

SAIP said that a copyright protects a wide range of creative works, including drawings, paintings and artworks, such as comics, sketches and digital art.

Copyright is a legal term used to describe the rights that creators have over their artistic works. The copyright of a specific artwork (such as a drawing or painting) is owned by the person who created the artwork. 

This means that artists retain all the rights to their creative works, which cannot be reproduced, shared, published or profited from without their consent.

All art is copyrighted from the moment it is produced or becomes a fixed copy. There are two types of rights under copyright for creative works: Economic rights, which allow the rights owner to derive financial reward from the use of his artworks by others; and moral rights, which protect the noneconomic interests of the creator of the artwork.

Copyright laws state that the owner has the economic right to authorize or prevent certain uses in relation to a work or, in some cases, to receive remuneration for the use of his work.

The economic rights owner of a work can prohibit or authorize its reproduction in various forms (such as printed publication), its digital recording or broadcasting, or its adaptation.

SAIP said that enforcement procedures offer effective action and remedies against infringement or violation of copyrighted work. The Committee for Copyright Infringements may impose a financial penalty of not more than SR100,000 ($26,600), close the infringing entity for a period not exceeding two months, and address the case in the manner that the committee deems appropriate.

In the case of repeated infringements of the same or other artwork, the maximum penalty may be doubled.

In cases of infringement, SAIP urged owners to file a complaint via [email protected], or through SAIP Twitter account (@SAIPKSA), or by visiting SAIP headquarters with supporting documents.

Topics: copyright Saudi artists Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP)

