Mohammed Al-Shammasi, CEO of Derayah Financial

Mohammed Al-Shammasi has been the CEO of investment solutions company Derayah Financial since September 2016. Al-Shammasi has worked in the fields of financial services, strategy, corporate governance and investment for more than 16 years.

Previously, Al-Shammasi was the company’s chief investment officer, responsible for Derayah Financial’s overall investment activities covering multiple asset classes.

Before joining Derayah Financial, he was head of investment management at NCB Capital. Prior to that job, he was a portfolio manager at Riyad Bank.

Al-Shammasi graduated with honors from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and went on to take several management and leadership programs in Harvard Business School, Duke University and INSEAD Business School.

Recently, Derayah Financial added forex contract trading services to its offerings. Through the recently launched Derayah Global and Derayah Global Plus services, customers can buy and sell, follow real-time prices in international markets, and create follow-up lists for shares, option contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

“Our platform allows eight types of selling and buying orders and provides real-time securities prices with the possibility of creating follow-up lists and viewing a series of options and all available contracts. We offer significant capital facilities, and our professionals are always

there to answer customers’ questions and provide advice,” Al-Shammasi said at the launch of the new platforms.