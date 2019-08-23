You are here

Mohammed Al-Shammasi, CEO of Derayah Financial

Mohammed Al-Shammasi, CEO of Derayah Financial

  • Al-Shammasi graduated with honors from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and went on to take several management and leadership programs in Harvard Business School, Duke University and INSEAD Business School
Mohammed Al-Shammasi has been the CEO of investment solutions company Derayah Financial since September 2016. Al-Shammasi has worked in the fields of financial services, strategy, corporate governance and investment for more than 16 years.

Previously, Al-Shammasi was the company’s chief investment officer, responsible for Derayah Financial’s overall investment activities covering multiple asset classes.

Before joining Derayah Financial, he was head of investment management at NCB Capital. Prior to that job, he was a portfolio manager at Riyad Bank.

Al-Shammasi graduated with honors from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and went on to take several management and leadership programs in Harvard Business School, Duke University and INSEAD Business School.

Recently, Derayah Financial added forex contract trading services to its offerings. Through the recently launched Derayah Global and Derayah Global Plus services, customers can buy and sell, follow real-time prices in international markets, and create follow-up lists for shares, option contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

“Our platform allows eight types of selling and buying orders and provides real-time securities prices with the possibility of creating follow-up lists and viewing a series of options and all available contracts. We offer significant capital facilities, and our professionals are always 

there to answer customers’ questions and provide advice,” Al-Shammasi said at the launch of the new platforms.

Girls outperform boys in games at Saudi Arabia's Taif Season

Girls outperform boys in games at Saudi Arabia's Taif Season

  • Saudi Entertainment Summit aims to give visitors at Taif Season an atmosphre of fun, adventure and enthusiasm.
TAIF: Taif Season is attracting Saudi girls to adventure and action games, with the “Action Mania” park allowing game fans of both sexes to exercise their passions in an unprecedented interactive atmosphere in the Village of Roses, held in Al-Radf Park.

Ryan Shaqroun, CEO of Saudi Entertainment Summit, owner of “Action Mania,” noted that girls were more daring than their male counterparts in the “Adrenaline Live” event in the challenge and adventure city. The company has designed a special sports abaya, closed from the bottom, to give girls more freedom during play.

Among the adventure games that have attracted Saudi women at “Action Mania,” “Skyfall” is a breathtaking game, with a safe fall of 16 meters, while the company has also introduced its parachute jump simulator for the first time.

Shaqroun added that the company aims to give visitors at Taif Season an atmosphere of fun, adventure and enthusiasm, with the adventure park area covering 12,000 square meters within the Village of Roses, with 15 games of different sizes. All games have international safety and security certifications, conform to Saudi standards and specifications, and are under the supervision of trained Saudi cadres with experience in the entertainment industry.

Visitors can enter Action Mania from 5 p.m. to midnight, allowing them to experience the fun, entertainment and adventure through a range of exciting activities and games, suitable for the whole family, such as climbing, free jumping, circus swings, and other skill and fitness games.

