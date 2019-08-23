You are here

﻿

Saudi minister meets foreign ambassadors in Riyadh

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Russian Ambassador Sergey Kozlov in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister meets foreign ambassadors in Riyadh

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir has held a series of meetings in Riyadh with foreign ambassadors to the Kingdom.

On Thursday, he held separate meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kozlov, Egyptian Ambassador Nasser Hamdy and Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed.

The meetings reviewed the Kingdom’s bilateral relations with the ambassadors’ respective countries, and Al-Jubeir and the ambassadors discussed regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

Al-Jubeir also received Sudanese Ambassador Abdelazim Mohammed Al-Sadiq and Swedish Ambassador Jan Knutsson, both of whom are ending their tenures as ambassadors to the Kingdom.

Al-Jubeir thanked them both for their efforts in strengthening bilateral relations, and wished them success for the future.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia does not want war with Iran: Al-Jubeir
0
Saudi Arabia
Iran to face ‘very, very strong reaction’ if it closes Strait of Hormuz: Al-Jubeir

Mohammed Al-Shammasi, CEO of Derayah Financial

Updated 6 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Shammasi, CEO of Derayah Financial

  • Al-Shammasi graduated with honors from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and went on to take several management and leadership programs in Harvard Business School, Duke University and INSEAD Business School
Updated 6 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Mohammed Al-Shammasi has been the CEO of investment solutions company Derayah Financial since September 2016. Al-Shammasi has worked in the fields of financial services, strategy, corporate governance and investment for more than 16 years.

Previously, Al-Shammasi was the company’s chief investment officer, responsible for Derayah Financial’s overall investment activities covering multiple asset classes.

Before joining Derayah Financial, he was head of investment management at NCB Capital. Prior to that job, he was a portfolio manager at Riyad Bank.

Al-Shammasi graduated with honors from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and went on to take several management and leadership programs in Harvard Business School, Duke University and INSEAD Business School.

Recently, Derayah Financial added forex contract trading services to its offerings. Through the recently launched Derayah Global and Derayah Global Plus services, customers can buy and sell, follow real-time prices in international markets, and create follow-up lists for shares, option contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

“Our platform allows eight types of selling and buying orders and provides real-time securities prices with the possibility of creating follow-up lists and viewing a series of options and all available contracts. We offer significant capital facilities, and our professionals are always 

there to answer customers’ questions and provide advice,” Al-Shammasi said at the launch of the new platforms.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Tariq Al-Ahmari, Saudi Arabia's spokesperson for higher education
0
Saudi Arabia
Mazin Al-Ghunaim, CEO of Bidaya Home Finance

Latest updates

Mohammed Al-Shammasi, CEO of Derayah Financial
0
What price social media influence?
0
Electric luxury vehicles, SUVs ‘more likely to cause accidents’
0
Neymar future remains up in the air as PSG reject Madrid offer
0
Archer takes six as Australia all out for 179
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.