Saudi minister meets foreign ambassadors in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir has held a series of meetings in Riyadh with foreign ambassadors to the Kingdom.

On Thursday, he held separate meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kozlov, Egyptian Ambassador Nasser Hamdy and Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed.

The meetings reviewed the Kingdom’s bilateral relations with the ambassadors’ respective countries, and Al-Jubeir and the ambassadors discussed regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

Al-Jubeir also received Sudanese Ambassador Abdelazim Mohammed Al-Sadiq and Swedish Ambassador Jan Knutsson, both of whom are ending their tenures as ambassadors to the Kingdom.

Al-Jubeir thanked them both for their efforts in strengthening bilateral relations, and wished them success for the future.