You are here

﻿

Where We Are Going Today: Bafarat Cafe

Updated 10 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Where We Are Going Today: Bafarat Cafe

Updated 10 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

The Bafarat Company was established in 1952 as an exporter of herbs, spices, and coffee. 

The business has been thriving since its formation. 

The Bafarat cafe is a place where the old meets the new, making this place ideal for every age group.

The cafe is one of Jeddah’s oldest and most popular spots for people to meet. 

Its products are completely worth the money and many of them are unique.

A personal favorite of mine has been their date cheesecake. 

As a huge fan of dates, this combination was a treat.

Cafes are usually known for their rare blends of coffee, but Bafarat prefers to keep it simple.

The simplicity works. Their cappuccino is a customer favorite and in my view it is one of the best cappuccinos in Jeddah.

Topics: Saudi Food restaurants

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Where We Are Going Today: Zmakan

What We Are Reading Today: How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

Updated 23 August 2019
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

Updated 23 August 2019
Arab News

In this book, Ibram X. Kendi weaves together an electrifying combination of ethics, history, law, and science, bringing it all together with an engaging personal narrative of his own awakening to antiracism.

How to Be an Antiracist is an “essential work for anyone who wants to go beyond an awareness of racism to the next step: Contributing to the formation of a truly just and equitable society,” said a review in goodreads.com.

Critic Jeffrey C. Stewart said in a review for The New York Times that Kendi is on a mission to push those of us who believe we are not racists to become something else: Antiracists, who support ideas and policies affirming that “the racial groups are equals in all their apparent differences — that there is nothing right or wrong with any racial group.” 

Steward said: “For Kendi, the founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University, there are no nonracists; there are only racists — people who allow racist ideas to proliferate without opposition — and antiracists, those who expose and eradicate such ideas wherever they encounter them.”

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Before Our Eyes by Eleanor Wilner

Latest updates

TheFace: Dr. Basma Albuhairan, deputy CEO at a leading Saudi teaching hospital
0
Saudi minister meets foreign ambassadors in Riyadh
0
Mohammed Al-Shammasi, CEO of Derayah Financial
0
What price social media influence?
0
Electric luxury vehicles, SUVs ‘more likely to cause accidents’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.