Where We Are Going Today: Bafarat Cafe

The Bafarat Company was established in 1952 as an exporter of herbs, spices, and coffee.

The business has been thriving since its formation.

The Bafarat cafe is a place where the old meets the new, making this place ideal for every age group.

The cafe is one of Jeddah’s oldest and most popular spots for people to meet.

Its products are completely worth the money and many of them are unique.

A personal favorite of mine has been their date cheesecake.

As a huge fan of dates, this combination was a treat.

Cafes are usually known for their rare blends of coffee, but Bafarat prefers to keep it simple.

The simplicity works. Their cappuccino is a customer favorite and in my view it is one of the best cappuccinos in Jeddah.