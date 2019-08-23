Israel shoots grenade-throwing Gazan on border

You are here

The Palestinian was shot as they attempted to cross the border from Gaza after throwing a grenade (File/AFP)
  • The army said the Palestinian attempted to cross the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is widely seen as wanting to avoid an escalation in Gaza ahead of next month’s election
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian threw grenades at Israeli soldiers while attempting to cross the Gaza border overnight and was shot by Israeli forces, the army and the Gaza health ministry said Friday.
The Palestinian was wounded and taken to hospital, the ministry said.
It was the latest in a series of violent incidents along the Gaza border in the run-up to a September 17 Israeli general election.
The army said the Palestinian attempted to cross the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip and distributed a video it said showed the man throwing grenades at soldiers.
“The troops charged toward the terrorist, crossing the security fence and striking him,” an army statement said, without providing further details.
The Gaza health ministry said he was shot by Israeli soldiers.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is widely seen as wanting to avoid an escalation in Gaza ahead of next month’s election.
Speculation has grown that militants in the blockaded enclave are hoping to pressure him into further concessions under a truce deal.
Hamas leaders have warned Israel must fulfil commitments they say it made under an informal truce brokered by UN and Egyptian officials in November and then confirmed in May to ease its blockade of the Palestinian territory.
Gaza militants have launched six missiles at Israel in the past week, the most recent on Wednesday.
In retaliation, the army said it struck “a number of military targets in a Hamas naval facility in the northern Gaza Strip.”
Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008.

Damascus forces clamp down on rebels in Hama and Idlib

Updated 15 min 43 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

Damascus forces clamp down on rebels in Hama and Idlib

Updated 15 min 43 sec ago
AFP Reuters

BEIRUT: The Syrian army encircled rebels in a cluster of towns in northwest Syria’s Hama countryside, imposing a “choking siege” and marching deeper into the pocket, state-run Ikhbariya TV said on Friday.

Government forces seized a dozen hills and expanded their control of a main highway there, the channel said in a live broadcast from the nearby town of Khan Sheikhoun.

It said much of the area, which includes a few towns and their environs which insurgents have held for years, was now either under army control of within its firing range.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the Syrian army forces surrounded a Turkish post near Idlib.

(developing)

