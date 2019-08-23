Israel shoots grenade-throwing Gazan on border

Damascus forces clamp down on rebels in Hama and Idlib

BEIRUT: The Syrian army encircled rebels in a cluster of towns in northwest Syria’s Hama countryside, imposing a “choking siege” and marching deeper into the pocket, state-run Ikhbariya TV said on Friday.

Government forces seized a dozen hills and expanded their control of a main highway there, the channel said in a live broadcast from the nearby town of Khan Sheikhoun.

It said much of the area, which includes a few towns and their environs which insurgents have held for years, was now either under army control of within its firing range.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the Syrian army forces surrounded a Turkish post near Idlib.

(developing)