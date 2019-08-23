US officials confirm Israeli strike in Iraq

You are here

﻿

Iraqi authorities are investigating the massive munitions depot explosion near Baghdad which happened on Aug 21. (File/AP)
  • Two unanimous US officials said the Israeli attack killed two Iranian military commanders
  • New York Times reported that Israel bombed an Iranian weapons depot in Iraq last month
JERUSALEM: US officials confirm Israel was responsible for the bombing of an Iranian weapons depot in Iraq last month.
The confirmation comes as Israel’s prime minister is strongly hinting his country is behind recent airstrikes in Iraq.
Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview Thursday: “I don’t give Iran immunity anywhere.”
Two American officials said Israel carried out a July attack on a weapons depot that also killed two Iranian military commanders.
They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter with reporters.
Early Friday, the New York Times, citing Israeli and US officials, reported Israel bombed an Iranian weapons depot in Iraq last month.
Striking in Iraq would mark an escalation in Israel’s campaign against Iranian military entrenchment across the region.

Israel shoots grenade-throwing Gazan on border

Updated 23 August 2019
AFP

  • The army said the Palestinian attempted to cross the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is widely seen as wanting to avoid an escalation in Gaza ahead of next month’s election
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian threw grenades at Israeli soldiers while attempting to cross the Gaza border overnight and was shot by Israeli forces, the army and the Gaza health ministry said Friday.
The Palestinian was wounded and taken to hospital, the ministry said.
It was the latest in a series of violent incidents along the Gaza border in the run-up to a September 17 Israeli general election.
The army said the Palestinian attempted to cross the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip and distributed a video it said showed the man throwing grenades at soldiers.
“The troops charged toward the terrorist, crossing the security fence and striking him,” an army statement said, without providing further details.
The Gaza health ministry said he was shot by Israeli soldiers.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is widely seen as wanting to avoid an escalation in Gaza ahead of next month’s election.
Speculation has grown that militants in the blockaded enclave are hoping to pressure him into further concessions under a truce deal.
Hamas leaders have warned Israel must fulfil commitments they say it made under an informal truce brokered by UN and Egyptian officials in November and then confirmed in May to ease its blockade of the Palestinian territory.
Gaza militants have launched six missiles at Israel in the past week, the most recent on Wednesday.
In retaliation, the army said it struck “a number of military targets in a Hamas naval facility in the northern Gaza Strip.”
Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008.

