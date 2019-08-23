You are here

Putin orders ‘symmetric’ measures after US missile test

US launched a modified version of Navy Tomahawk cruise missile, striking a target over 500km away. (File/AFP)
  • The US successfully launched a modified Navy Tomahawk cruise missile on a target over 500km away
  • US explained their withdrawal from the INF treaty by Russian violations
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to find a quid pro quo response after the test of a new US missile banned under a now-defunct arms treaty.
In Sunday’s test, a modified ground-launched version of a Navy Tomahawk cruise missile accurately struck its target more than 500 kilometers away. The test came after the US and Russia withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
The US has explained its withdrawal from the treaty by Russian violations, a claim Moscow has denied. Speaking Friday, Putin charged that the US wanted to “untie its hands to deploy the previously banned missiles in different parts of the world.”
He ordered the Defense Ministry and other agencies to “take the necessary measures to prepare a symmetrical answer.”

Sri Lanka ends emergency four months after Easter attacks

  • Officials said there was no request by the president to extend the state of emergency
  • Government was hunting down members of a local extremist group which claimed allegiance to Daesh
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has ended a four-month state of emergency declared after Easter suicide bombings by extremists that killed 258 people, officials said Friday.
President Maithripala Sirisena has been extending the emergency on the 22nd of each month since the April 21 attacks on three hotels and three churches.
However, his office confirmed that Sirisena had not extended it for another term and thereby allowed the emergency to end on Thursday.
“The president did not issue a fresh proclamation extending the emergency by a further period,” an official source said.
The official government printer also confirmed that there was no notification reimposing the state of emergency, which gives sweeping powers to police and security forces to arrest and detain suspects for long periods.
The government used the emergency as it tightened security across the country and hunted members of a local extremist group which was held responsible for the attacks and which claimed allegiance to the Daesh group.
Police have said that all those directly responsible for the suicide bombings have either been killed or arrested.
This week Tourism Minister John Amaratunga said he had asked the president to relax the draconian law to signal to foreign holidaymakers that the situation in the country was back to normal.
Sri Lanka’s parliament is currently investigating security lapses that led to the Easter attacks despite intelligence warnings.
Sirisena himself has been accused of failing to act on precise Indian intelligence that extremists were about to hit Christian churches and other targets in Sri Lanka.
A parliamentary public inquiry has been told Sirisena — who is also the minister of defense and law and order — failed to follow proper national security protocols.
The mainly Buddhist nation of 21 million people was about to mark a decade since ending a 37-year-long Tamil separatist war when the extremists struck.

