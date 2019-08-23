Pakistan Supreme Court orders action against judge in ex-PM Nawaz Sharif case

You are here

﻿

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered disciplinary action against a judge who convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Sharif was convicted and jailed last year after failing to prove the source of income that had led to his ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia
  • An appeal against Sharif’s conviction is pending before the Islamabad High Court
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered disciplinary action against a judge who convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif, effectively giving a boost to Sharif’s appeal against a seven-year jail term for corruption.
Sharif was convicted and jailed last year after failing to prove the source of income that had led to his ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia. Under Pakistani law, that is taken as proof of corruption.
Sharif denied the charges that he said were politically motivated.
His party in July presented a video at a news conference apparently showing the judge who presided over Sharif’s conviction, Arshad Malik, as saying he had been pressured into handing down a guilty verdict by individuals he did not identify who had compromising footage of him.
Malik later issued a statement denying he had been blackmailed to convict Sharif and saying the video had been manipulated.
Malik had already been removed from his position in an anti-corruption court and the Supreme Court on Friday ordered him to report back to the High Court in the city of Lahore.
“We expect that after his repatriation appropriate departmental disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated against him,” the Supreme Court said in an order.
The court said Malik’s “stinking conduct” in connection with the video scandal was abhorrent, and an appeals court should decide whether to consider it as evidence for any relief for Sharif.
An appeal against Sharif’s conviction is pending before the Islamabad High Court. The Supreme Court said that was the proper forum to evaluate the video scandal.

Putin orders ‘symmetric’ measures after US missile test

Updated 14 min 20 sec ago
AP

Putin orders ‘symmetric’ measures after US missile test

  • The US successfully launched a modified Navy Tomahawk cruise missile on a target over 500km away
  • US explained their withdrawal from the INF treaty by Russian violations
Updated 14 min 20 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to find a quid pro quo response after the test of a new US missile banned under a now-defunct arms treaty.
In Sunday’s test, a modified ground-launched version of a Navy Tomahawk cruise missile accurately struck its target more than 500 kilometers away. The test came after the US and Russia withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.
The US has explained its withdrawal from the treaty by Russian violations, a claim Moscow has denied. Speaking Friday, Putin charged that the US wanted to “untie its hands to deploy the previously banned missiles in different parts of the world.”
He ordered the Defense Ministry and other agencies to “take the necessary measures to prepare a symmetrical answer.”

Topics: Russia US Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty

