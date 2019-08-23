You are here

﻿

Yemeni government forces rout separatists from southern city

Yemeni forces have taken control of the city. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

AP

  • Clashes over Etq, the capital of oil-rich Shabwa province erupted late Thursday night
  • Separatist militiamen of the so-called Southern Transitional Council, have so far seized strategic southern areas
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

SANAA: Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government have taken full control of a key southern city after overnight clashes with separatists, Yemeni security officials said Friday.
Clashes over Etq, the capital of oil-rich Shabwa province erupted late Thursday night and lasted until Friday morning, said the security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because there were not authorized to talk to the media.
Separatist militiamen of the so-called Southern Transitional Council, have so far seized strategic southern areas, including the city of Aden and much of the nearby Abyan province.
A Saudi-Emirati commission flew to southern Yemen last week to negotiate a truce between the government forces and separatists but has so far made no progress.
In a tweet posted early Friday, Hani Ben Braik, a separatist leader, would not admit defeat at Etq but said his militiamen chose not to pursue a battle in the city out of “respect” for the truce efforts.
However, Ben Baraik warned his forces would fight back if they were attacked again.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Five people killed in stampede at Algiers rap concert

Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Five people killed in stampede at Algiers rap concert

  • There were five victims of the crush: two young girls aged 19 and 22 and three boys aged 13, 21 and 16
  • 86 people were lightly injured
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
AFP

ALGIERS: Five young people were killed and dozens more injured in a stampede at a packed rap concert in the Algerian capital, a spokesman for the rescue services said Friday.
The stampede took place Thursday night as fans thronged an entrance of the August-20 Stadium where rapper Soolking was to perform.
The 29-year-old has won a huge number of fans in the North African country, his song "La Liberte" (Freedom) becoming a mainstay of anti-government protests that will enter their seventh month on Friday.
Captain Nassim Bernaoui of the civil protection unit told AFP there were five victims of the crush: "two young girls aged 19 and 22 and three boys aged 13, 21 and 16."
Dozens of people were lightly injured, Bernaoui said, 86 of whom were treated on the spot with another 32 taken to hospital.
Eight others were transferred to the Mustapha Pacha hospital in Algiers in critical condition, he added.
The APS news agency quoted the head of the hospital, Abdeslam Bennana, as saying the five killed in the stampede were two young men and three young women - all in their early to mid-20s.
According to the agency, the incident took place at around 1900 GMT, adding that the concert went ahead as planned but with a 30-minute delay.
Algerian journalist Akram Kharief, who specialises in defence and security issues, said that thousands of fans began gathering outside the stadium from mid-afternoon.
More than 30,000 people were estimated to have attended the concert, APS reported.
"There were only four small entrances allowing people to enter one at a time," Kharief told AFP.
"This caused a stampede... and people fell" as they pushed to get inside before the start of the concert, he added.
France-based Soolking, whose given name is Abderraouf Derradji, shot to stardom last year and was to perform just a single concert in his home country Algeria.
He dedicated the song "La Liberte" to protesters engaged in months of anti-government demonstrations and it has been heard on the streets on a weekly basis during rallies.
Algerians launched the unprecedented protest movement in February, initially against a bid by veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to seek a fifth term in office.
Bouteflika eventually resigned in the face of mass protests but the movement has not let up, continuing to rally weekly on Fridays to demand a complete overhaul of the ruling regime.

Topics: Algiers Algeria Abderraouf Derradji

