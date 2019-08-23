France and Britain aim to show unity on Iran as G7 looms

London Fire Brigade extinguishes fire near Grenfell disaster, no injuries

LONDON: London's fire brigade said they have extinguished a fire that broke out on the balcony of the 12th floor of a building in West London and that there were no injuries.

Earlier, the brigade dispatched ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, London Fire Brigade said on their website.

Officers are assisting @LondonFire at an incident on Darfield Way in #NottingHill. No reports of any injuries. https://t.co/ZFzUX16geG — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 23, 2019

The building is close to Grenfell Tower, where a blaze killed 71 people in Jun. 2017 and prompted bitter recriminations over the safety of tower blocks in Britain.