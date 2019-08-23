You are here

﻿

France and Britain aim to show unity on Iran as G7 looms

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019. (Reuters)
  • A British diplomatic source said on Friday that Britain was unlikely to alter its approach on Iran despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump
  • A French official also said that the so-called “E3” major European powers of France, Britain and Germany needed to stay united on Iran
BIARRITZ, France: France and Britain aimed to present a united front on the issue of Iran — where they have been at odds with the United States — as major world powers prepared to discuss Iran and other topics at the G7 summit.
A British diplomatic source said on Friday that Britain was unlikely to alter its approach on Iran despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump.
A French official also said that the so-called “E3” major European powers of France, Britain and Germany needed to stay united on Iran.
“It’s important to keep the E3 together on Iran,” said the French official, while the British diplomatic source said Britain felt the 2015 deal signed with Iran remained the best way to ensure Tehran did not get nuclear weapons.
Trump’s administration has abandoned that deal and stepped up sanctions on Iran.
French President Emmanuel Macron is due to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday, as major world powers seek to salvage the nuclear deal signed with Tehran.

Topics: France Britain G7

London Fire Brigade extinguishes fire near Grenfell disaster, no injuries

  • Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been despatched to the scene
  • The building is close to Grenfell Tower where a blaze killed 71 people in June 2017
LONDON: London's fire brigade said they have extinguished a fire that broke out on the balcony of the 12th floor of a building in West London and that there were no injuries.

Earlier, the brigade dispatched ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters to fight the fire. 
The cause of the fire remains unknown, London Fire Brigade said on their website.

 

The building is close to Grenfell Tower, where a blaze killed 71 people in Jun. 2017 and prompted bitter recriminations over the safety of tower blocks in Britain.

 

Topics: London Grenfell fire notting hill

