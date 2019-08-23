You are here

Five people killed in stampede at Algiers rap concert

Algerian rap artist Abderraouf Derradji, known as Soolking, performs during a concert at a stadium in Algiers, Thursday, April 22, 2019. (AP)
A view of Algiers' August-20 Stadium where five young people were killed and dozens more injured in a stampede at a packed rap concert on Thursday night.(AFP)
AFP

  • There were five victims of the crush: two young girls aged 19 and 22 and three boys aged 13, 21 and 16
  • 86 people were lightly injured
AFP

ALGIERS: Five young people were killed and dozens more injured in a stampede at a packed rap concert in the Algerian capital, a spokesman for the rescue services said Friday.
The stampede took place Thursday night as fans thronged an entrance of the August-20 Stadium where rapper Soolking was to perform.
The 29-year-old has won a huge number of fans in the North African country, his song "La Liberte" (Freedom) becoming a mainstay of anti-government protests that will enter their seventh month on Friday.
Captain Nassim Bernaoui of the civil protection unit told AFP there were five victims of the crush: "two young girls aged 19 and 22 and three boys aged 13, 21 and 16."
Dozens of people were lightly injured, Bernaoui said, 86 of whom were treated on the spot with another 32 taken to hospital.
Eight others were transferred to the Mustapha Pacha hospital in Algiers in critical condition, he added.
The APS news agency quoted the head of the hospital, Abdeslam Bennana, as saying the five killed in the stampede were two young men and three young women - all in their early to mid-20s.
According to the agency, the incident took place at around 1900 GMT, adding that the concert went ahead as planned but with a 30-minute delay.
Algerian journalist Akram Kharief, who specialises in defence and security issues, said that thousands of fans began gathering outside the stadium from mid-afternoon.
More than 30,000 people were estimated to have attended the concert, APS reported.
"There were only four small entrances allowing people to enter one at a time," Kharief told AFP.
"This caused a stampede... and people fell" as they pushed to get inside before the start of the concert, he added.
France-based Soolking, whose given name is Abderraouf Derradji, shot to stardom last year and was to perform just a single concert in his home country Algeria.
He dedicated the song "La Liberte" to protesters engaged in months of anti-government demonstrations and it has been heard on the streets on a weekly basis during rallies.
Algerians launched the unprecedented protest movement in February, initially against a bid by veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to seek a fifth term in office.
Bouteflika eventually resigned in the face of mass protests but the movement has not let up, continuing to rally weekly on Fridays to demand a complete overhaul of the ruling regime.

Yemeni human rights NGO: Houthis commit 2726 violations in Sanaa

Updated 23 August 2019
Arab News

Yemeni human rights NGO: Houthis commit 2726 violations in Sanaa

  • The militants forced 162 children to join their ranks
  • Shohood organization asked the international community to end Houthi violations
Updated 23 August 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Houthi militants committed 2,726 human rights violations across Sanaa during the first half of 2019, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

The report which was released by “Shohood,” an organization for human rights in Yemen, stated that 19 people were killed, 29 injured, 226 abducted and 110 tortured in the specified time period.

It added that 162 children under the legal age were forcefully recruited into the Houthi military.

The reported added that were also 238 cases of intimidation committed against women and children during house breaks.

The militants also displaced 401 families and forced the migration of 388 individuals from their homes and villages.

Houthis committed 1,113 offences against property, including house break-ins, the theft of land and burglary from shops and businesses.

The militia also committed 724 group punishments by creating several checkpoints and military training bases near civilian areas.

The organization called for the international community to take quick measures to end the Houthi violations.

